Stuart Skinner Among Roster Changes for Oilers in Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers appear set to make significant roster changes for tonight’s crucial Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks. Goalie Stuart Skinner is expected to start, a move first reported by Frank Seravalli. Skinner, who has been the Oilers’ starting goaltender throughout the season, was the backup for the last two games. However, head coach Kris Knoblauch has shown consistent faith in his players, often giving them opportunities to bounce back after poor performances. Now, Skinner has a chance to redeem himself and help keep the Oilers’ playoff hopes alive.
In addition to the goalie switch, forward Adam Henrique is likely to replace Corey Perry in the lineup. As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Perry, who stayed out late during the morning skate, was seen smiling and joking with teammates, suggesting he’s keeping in good spirits even though he might be sitting out.
Calvin Pickard, along with Perry and Sam Gagner, engaged in extra work during practice, further indicating lineup adjustments.
Several Key Oilers Getting Extra Rest Ahead of Game 6
Oilers insider Ryan Rishaug noted that several key players, including Connor McDavid (#97), Leon Draisaitl (#29), and others, were absent from the morning skate. This marks an unusual strategy, as these big-minute players are going back-to-back days without skating, suggesting the team is prioritizing rest ahead of the pivotal game. There has been some talk that the Oilers are banged up and most of the top stars were not productive in Game 5, where the team went 0-5 on the power play.
While these changes are not finalized and the roster is not official, the Oilers aim to extend the series to a Game 7. With Skinner back in goal and Henrique potentially adding fresh energy, Edmonton is gearing up for a crucial elimination game. They’ve faced adversity early in the season and were defined this year by bouncing back after a tough start. They’ll need that pushback tonight if they want to keep their season alive.
