The Edmonton Oilers have some pretty good players sitting in their press box. Eliminating the Los Angeles Kings in five games, they did so without the services of Connor Brown, Sam Gagner, and Sam Carrick (although Carrick started the series). Meanwhile, there’s been some underwhelming play from depth forwards expected to produce — namely Warren Foegele.

Foegele came into the playoffs on a hot streak. And, as the Oilers move on to the next round in what was almost a sweep of the Kings, it seems counterproductive to heavily criticize a winning roster. But, would giving someone like Brown a look over Foegele make sense?

Warren Foegele Connor Brown and Evander Kane celebrate Brown’s goal for the Oilers

Brown was also finding his game as the regular season wound down. In fact, the only reason he likely wasn’t in the playoff lineup was because of the first half of his campaign — one in which he offered solid intangibles — he couldn’t buy a goal. Foegele’s 20-goal season made him a shoo-in choice, but in five games against the Kings, Foegele had one goal and one assist.

Foegele isn’t the only player the Oilers are hoping will go more. Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry were both held pointless, but in Game 6 particularly, Foegele looked like something might have been off. He was struggling to maintain his balance, his coordination looked off, and he played a series-low 10:16. His ice time and deployment on the roster have dropped in every game since Game 2.

Others, like Brown, are chomping at the bit to get in.

The Oilers are Fortunate to Have Depth

While the debate between a player like Foegele and Brown is interesting, the good news is that the Oilers have options. They are heading into a second-round series healthier than they’ve been in years. That they have two players with similar games who are arguably interchangeable is a positive.

Remember, Brown was signed to be a top-six forward. The bonus structure on his deal was a point of contention for many, but plenty of people dismissed his struggles in the regular season, noting that it would be his playoff contributions that mattered most. Maybe it’s time the Oilers find out if he can make good on those projections.

