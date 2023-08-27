Sam Gagner Continues to Tease Possible Signing with Oilers

Sam Gagner looks like he’s just having fun with fans of the Edmonton Oilers this summer. While no official announcement has been made regarding his potentially joining the team on a professional tryout basis (PTO), he seems to be teasing such a move on his social media feed.

The post seems to have been removed now, but a screenshot made its way around the Internet on Saturday as fans pointed out that Gagner shared a photo of himself on a canvas print in an Oilers’ uniform. The photo appears to be a collage of a series of other photos, collected together to see him celebrating as a member of the team. The shot appears to be from his now-famous 8-point game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

SAM GAGNER JUST TEASING US – Woz pic.twitter.com/eNRqcDi5SJ — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) August 26, 2023

This past month, a notable source seemingly confirming this potential move is Gagner’s former teammate, Luke Gazdic, who shared what he’d been hearing on Sportsnet 960. He figured the deal was going to be announced, even though nothing had yet.

Others have picked up on the story, including Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, along with other outlets, many of whom think it’s a matter of time before the news is made official.

For all we know, this might be nothing and it might be Gagner throwing out feelers in the hopes that the Oilers pick up the scent and invite him to camp.

Again, there is no confirmation of this signing happening yet and it’s important to remember, that a professional tryout (PTO) is precisely that—a trial period. If he finds his niche within the Oilers’ lineup, fantastic. Otherwise, there’s the chance he could find a spot with another team. Alternatively, he might discover a role with the Bakersfield AHL team, potentially leading to a call-up when necessary. PTOs offer flexibility without commitments, and these players might motivate those on the brink of securing full-time positions.

