As per a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “The ship has sailed on Ryan Reynolds being part of the next ownership group of the Ottawa Senators, Postmedia has learned.” He adds that potential bidders on the franchise that were not part of The Remington Group — with which Reynolds was originally aligned — have reached out and he has advised all of them that he has no intention of continuing to pursue a stake in the franchise.

Garrioch notes, “Sources close to the Vancouver-born actor told Postmedia Monday other groups involved in the bidding process have reached out to Reynolds in the last week and he’s turned down offers to be part of other groups.”

Reynolds remains committed to Markham-based developer Chris Bratty and the Remington Group, but more than that, it appears he’s simply moved on from and will leave the bidding to other wealthy business people and celebrities, bids which could be in the neighborhood of $800 million to $1 billion. Joining the winning bid was not a symbolic gesture but a genuine belief in Remington’s robust and dynamic plan.

Who Is Left in the Bidding Process?

Toronto businessmen Michael Andlauer, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, Steve Apostolopoulos, and Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks were among the bidders who submitted their offers by the deadline. The decision on the winning bidder is expected to be made this week by Galatioto Sports Partners, the Melnyk estate, and the NHL.

Last week, Reynolds, Bratty, and The Remington Group chose not to make a binding pitch of $1 billion due to the rejection of their attempt to secure exclusive negotiating rights for a new rink with the National Capital Commission and the City of Ottawa. This was considered a big setback for the league and the Senators, both of whom wanted Reynolds to be involved. It’s been said there are some hard feelings over the way things ultimately shaped out. Still, sources indicate that the sale process remains unchanged, with the involvement of Galatioto Sports Partners and the Melnyk estate.

As the week progresses, the sports world and fans alike eagerly await the announcement of the winning bidder. Regardless of the outcome, Ryan Reynolds’ previous interest in the franchise was a good thing for the league. It sparked a number of other celebrities to show interest and the team is about to be sold for a record-breaking amount.

