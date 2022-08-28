Patrick Kane Might Move at Trade Deadline: Maple Leafs? Maybe

NHLRumors.com reported that on the DFO Rundown Podcast Frank Seravalli reported that Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane was planning to play most of the season in Chicago. However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t change teams. It just means that, if he did change teams, it would be at his discretion at the trade deadline closer to the end of the season.

Kane’s Strategy is Interesting, and Even a Bit Brilliant

It’s quite a well-considered strategy. Assuming he’d want to go after another Stanley Cup if Kane were willing to be moved during this offseason he’d likely be limited to the team he was moved to. If that team faltered, he’d probably go down with that ship.

On the other hand, a more patient choice might prove the wisest. If he stayed home in Chicago, he could watch to see how the different teams stacked up closer to the trade deadline. Then, he could likely pick and choose who he thinks might have the best chances – in his mind – of making a run. That would be the group he’d join.

As Seravalli noted, the Blackhawks have been called by several teams. The question is always the same. Would Kane be willing to move? And, would he be willing to release the Blackhawks from his full no-move, no-trade clause? He’d be the one in complete control.

It’s Wise that Fans Expect Kane to Follow Through with That Plan

So fans of whatever teams are interested should expect that Kane won’t be traded before the season starts. If he’s going somewhere, and he might choose not to, he’ll probably leave close to the trade deadline.

A number of teams have inquired about Patrick Kane in recent days, but they've been told a trade is unlikely at this time.



Kane and #Blackhawks have been in continuous dialogue. He'd like to see how season goes, and it would be an in-season move – if at all.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

Where’s he likely to go? The New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have all been rumored to be on the list. He’s good enough that he’ll fit wherever he lands. But it’s all up to him where he goes.

What an Interesting Line He’d Make with the Oilers, the Maple Leafs, or the Rangers

As reported in NHLRumors.com, “From a pure excitement standpoint, you put Kane with (Leon) Draisaitl and (Connor) McDavid, that’s the three top scorers the last four years in the National Hockey League.” It would be highly entertaining.

At the same time, Maple Leafs’ fans can only imagine what it would be like for Kane to play in the same forward grouping as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. What an offensive juggernaut they could conjure up.

He’s already played with Artemi Panarin when the Russian left-winger was in Chicago at the start of his career. The Rangers would love to see that happen again.

Wherever Kane Goes, He’ll Add Value to that Team

Whatever team Kane chooses, he’ll be a difference maker. He’s still in his prime. He’d get to choose the players he’ll call his teammates on this season’s Stanley Cup run. He’d also bring some great return to the Blackhawks. Finally, he’d also have another chance for the Cup.

The bottom line is that Kane has the reputation as a player who can and will produce in the postseason. He’s a scorer who’s in his prime. By the time the trade deadline comes along, there will be teams ready to pony up big time.

What an interesting and intelligent strategy.

