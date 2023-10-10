Panthers Setting Sights on Patrick Kane Reports NHL Insider

Renowned hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the intense interest the Florida Panthers have in securing the services of Patrick Kane, the unrestricted free-agent forward. According to Friedman, who made his comments on the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Panthers have been remarkably proactive in expressing their keen desire to acquire Kane. He suggests they are among the more aggressive teams trying to make a pitch.

This revelation comes at a crucial juncture for the Panthers, who are entering the 2023-24 season facing substantial challenges. Emily Sadler of Sportsnet wrote a few days ago that following unexpected injuries to key players Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, the Panthers are looking to make a move. Both defensemen are expected to remain sidelined until December due to off-season shoulder surgeries, but Matthew Tkachuk has returned to full health, and the Panthers might want to get him some help.

Patrick Kane has a hip procedure done that will keep him out 4-6 months

Sadler seems to suggest if the Panthers time things right, adding Kane and then getting back the two defenders could offer a significant boost to the team mid-season. With Ekblad, Montour, and Kane on board, the Panthers could dramatically enhance their competitive edge, making a strong case for a successful campaign.

Panthers Have Been Interested for Some Time

The Panthers’ interest in Kane is not a recent development; noted hockey journalist George Richards of Florida Hockey Now had previously reported the team’s pursuit of Kane about a month ago. Despite salary cap constraints, the Panthers seem undeterred, indicating a willingness to navigate financial challenges to secure Kane’s talents.

This unwavering commitment to adding a free agent who is definitely going to watch the market and go to a destination that offers him the best money and chance to win shows the organization’s determination to excel this season. It’s not clear if they’ll be able to convince Kane to join them, but it sounds like they won’t bail on the idea until Kane makes a decision.

