Oilers’ Zach Hyman’s Three Best Games of the 2022-23 Season

The Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman has had a gradual rise to where he currently is with his new team. After finishing four seasons at the University of Michigan, in 2015-16 Hyman played for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL (American Hockey League). With the Marlies, he scored 59 points (15 goals and 22 assists) in 37 games. He also played 16 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL that same season, where they scored 6 points (4 goals and 2 assists).
Hyman’s performance improved over the following seasons, as he played for the Maple Leafs. During the 2021-22 season, he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers and had a strong performance, scoring 54 points (27 goals and 27 assists) in 76 games. Currently, In the 2022-23 season, he’s played 49 games for the Edmonton Oilers, scoring 60 points (26 goals and 34 assists).
In total, Hyman has played 470 NHL games, scoring 299 points (139 goals and 160 assists).
Hyman’s Current Season Is Already Lights Out
Already, the 2022-23 season is Hyman’s best ever. Last season had been his best, and (as noted) in 76 games he collected 54 points – spread equally between goals and assists. This season, he’s already topped that but within only 49 games (26 goals and 34 assists). He needs only another goal to tie his career best of 27.
In fact, Hyman has grown more prolific in his scoring as the season has progressed. January has been an amaxing month for him. In 12 games, he’s scored nine goals and added 11 assists (for 20 points) and a rating of plus-11.
Hyman’s Three Best Games of the 2022-23 Season
Game One: December 13, 2022 (Against the Nashville Predators)
Hyman had a strong game against the Nashville Predators on December 13, 2022. He scored a “hat trick” and added an assist in the game, helping the Oilers win by a score of 6-3.
Even before this game, Hyman had been playing well this season. He was more than a point-a-game player (scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists for 33 points in 29 games). This game put the icing on the cake of a hot streak, where he had scored four goals and totaled 14 points over his last eight games.
Game Two: December 30, 2022 (Against the Seattle Kraken)
Hyman had another strong performance on December 31, 2022, when he helped his Oilers team beat the Seattle Kraken by a score of 7-2. In that game, he scored two goals on the power play and added an assist, finishing the game with a plus-3 rating.
The game was Hyman’s third multiple-goal game of the season. He’s been particularly effective on the Oilers’ exceptional power play. In December, he scored five of his eight goals during the month on the man advantage. Hyman’s overall statistics at this point in the season were that he had scored 17 goals and added 23 assists (for 40 points) in 36 games. By the way, 14 of those 40 points were scored on the power play.
Game Three: January 21, 2023 (Against the Vancouver Canucks)
In truth, since January 11 of the new year, the Oilers have gone on a hot streak. In their past eight games, they’s won seven of them. Hyman was a leader in this streak. Over his last five games, he has scored six goals and added seven assists (for 13 points – almost three points per game).
The game against the Canucks topped them all off. Hyman had another standout performance in a on January 21, 2023, helping his team beat Vancouver. He scored a power-play goal and added three assists in the game, helping the Oilers win 4-2.
Hyman scored his goal in the first period and then helped his teammates by adding primary assists on his team’s other three goals. At that point he was currently on a five-game point streak. He stood at his new career best of 56 points (24 goals and 32 assists) in 47 games.
How Many Points Will Hyman Score This Season?
Hyman has set a new career-high in points. As noted, for the 2022-23 season, he’s already put up 60 points (26 goals and 34 assists). The Oilers have a record of 28-18-4 and have finished 50 games on the season. With 32 games to go, if Hyman continues the same pace he might get close to 100 points.
Who would have thought he’d do this well in Edmonton? To put it modestly, he’s been a decent pick up for the Oilers.
