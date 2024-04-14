Edmonton Oilers fans have something to root for over the last three regular-season games as prospect defenseman Philip Broberg is poised to join the team for the final games of the season against San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, and Colorado Avalanche. With ample cap space available, the Oilers can recall him without needing to make roster adjustments. The organization will take a look and see if Broberg is someone they want to call upon in playoff action.
Broberg’s recent performance in the AHL has been impressive, tallying 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in his last eight games, placing him among the top eight in points per game by AHL defensemen.
Analysts and fans are eager to see if Broberg has taken any steps with expectations hopeful for his potential impact. With Edmonton securely locked into second place in the Pacific Division, their upcoming games are important to maintain momentum. They aren’t crucial in the standings, however. There’s an opportunity to rest key players like Darnell Nurse or Mattias Ekholm alongside Broberg and the hope is that Kris Knoblauch gives him ample playing time.
Broberg Needs to Show He’s a Part of Next Season’s Plans
Three games will be a small sample size, but these games will matter for Broberg, who is having a stellar season in the AHL. He has 29 assists and 34 points in 48 games with a solid +9 rating. It’s time the Oilers make a decision, potentially moving on this summer if he’s not got a future with the club.
As the team gears up for the playoffs, integrating Broberg into the roster for the remaining games offers a chance to assess his readiness and potentially address any roster needs before the postseason push.
