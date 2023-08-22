Evan Bouchard Bridge Deal: Oilers Set to Sign D-Man For Under $4M

According to NHL insider and podcast host Frank Seravalli, significant strides have been made toward an extension for defenseman Evan Bouchard with the Edmonton Oilers. Seravalli disclosed that the Oilers are on the verge of finalizing a bridge deal for Bouchard, anticipated to be under $4 million per season. Though not yet formally completed, Seravalli referred to the deal as “substantially complete,” projecting a two-year term and an estimated annual value (AAV) of around $3.8 million.
Edmonton Journal’s Kurt Leavins echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the ongoing negotiations and anticipating an imminent deal. Leavins underlined the parties’ efforts to secure an optimal arrangement and speculated whether the contract might incorporate an escalation between its two years.
This approach holds strategic significance, as it’s designed to trigger a higher qualifying offer post the 2024-25 season. This elevated starting point would subsequently influence future contract negotiations.
If the Oilers can secure a contract for Bouchard and keep him in their top four at a reasonable rate, that’s big news for Edmonton as Bouchard’s role underwent a notable shift after the Mattias Ekholm trade. While Tyson Barrie previously steered the team’s power play, his departure in the Ekholm deal opened a significant opportunity for Bouchard. The trade propelled Bouchard into a top-four role alongside Ekholm and positioned him as the point man on the league’s premier power-play unit.
Since the Ekholm trade, Bouchard’s power-play time on ice averaged around 3 minutes and 44 seconds per game, roughly translating to approximately 306 total power-play minutes in a full 82-game season. With a production rate of around 7 power-play points per hour, this projection equates to around 35 power-play points.
Bouchard’s potential to surpass the 60-point benchmark appears plausible. His enhanced role and contributions on Edmonton’s roster following strategic trades have set the stage for a promising season ahead.
