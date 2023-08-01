Oilers No Longer Worried About Offer Sheet For Evan Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers seem to have averted a potential threat of an offer sheet targeting defenseman Evan Bouchard. Sports journalist Robert Tychowski suggests that the danger has likely passed, as if any offer sheet was coming, it would have materialized by now. This development provides some relief for the team in the current season, but it also postpones Bouchard’s contract situation, akin to what happened with Darnell Nurse.
The Oilers know exactly what it feels like to be stuck paying a defenseman market value when market value is at its highest. Nurse offers a number of intangibles and he’s a useful top-two defenseman in the NHL, but paying his $9.5 million salary every year is not ideal when it comes to the Oilers’ salary cap issues. The last thing Edmonton wants is to have two defensemen on their roster who are making more than ideal money from a team perspective.
The club will have to negotiate a bridge deal with Bouchard this summer and if he offers a “home team discount”, it will probably be the last time he does so. He’ll gain more leverage in future negotiations and the Oilers can bet he’ll be pricy. There is genuine concern in Edmonton that Bouchard’s role in running the NHL’s most potent power play for two seasons could significantly elevate his value over the next couple of years and the team is right to feel that way.
After the 2023 trade deadline, Evan Bouchard’s deployment on the top power-play unit proved to be a game-changer, showcasing his impact on both power-play and even-strength situations. With Tyson Barrie’s departure, Bouchard seized the opportunity, and the numbers speak volumes— the Oilers maintained their effectiveness without missing a beat.
Bouchard’s growth is evident. As he matures, there’s tremendous potential for the Edmonton power play to elevate to even greater heights.
While offensive contributions are vital, maintaining limiting goals against is the area of real concern for the player. If he figures that out over the next two seasons, look out. There’s no discount to be had there. And, as he continues to showcase his skills and potential, his market value is likely to rise, making contract negotiations even more challenging for the Oilers.
The Oilers are closely monitoring the situation, aware of the importance of securing Bouchard’s services without inflating his contract value significantly. As the negotiations unfold, both the team and the player will need to strike a balance between rewarding Bouchard for his contributions and keeping financial flexibility for future contracts. The good news seems to be that no offer sheet is coming, limiting outside interference and making this a deal that needs to be worked out between the team and the player.
Next: Seller’s Remorse: 3 Oilers Who Could Be Traded w/ Instant Regret
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks and Tyler Myers: A Wait-and-See Trade Thanks to Sharks
A possible Tyler Myers to the Sharks isn't likely until the Sharks figure out...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators to Make a Trade, Clearing Cap Room to Sign Shane Pinto
With the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Ottawa Senators are creeping close to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...