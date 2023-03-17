Oilers News and Notes: Hyman, Kulak, McLeod, Foegele

Following a big 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, there are a few newsworthy items surrounding the team as they prepare to head out on the road to face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. It’s a huge game for the Oilers who are sitting third in the Pacific Division and a win over the Kraken could separate the two teams in the standings a bit.

Zach Hyman is Expected to Play Saturday

After taking the Thursday morning skate, there was some thought that Hyman might play against the Dallas Stars. He didn’t. That said, he is making the road trip to Seattle and it is believed he will play on Saturday.

Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers

On Tuesday, Hyman had been pulled out of the lineup just before warmups and didn’t play against the Ottawa Senators. He was said to have been a bit “dinged up” and when he skated on Thursday, it looked like he might be good to go. When he didn’t play Thursday night, it wasn’t clear what was going on.

Status on Ryan McLeod

One forward who isn’t making the trip to Seattle is Ryan McLeod. Head coach Jay Woodcroft said McLeod is day to day with an upper-body injury but isn’t expected to join the Oilers right away. He took a hit late in the game against the Senators and didn’t return. It’s not clear how serious his issues are.

McLeod was recently focused on because of a terrible turnover during the Oilers’ loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and when the media wanted to talk to him about the play, the leaders in the locker room wouldn’t let the media have access to him. They chose to talk instead, not bringing up the play and protecting their player who obviously knew he’d made a mistake. The turnover has nothing to do with his missing action.

Could Kulak Be Traded in the Offseason?

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, Brett Kulak might find himself in a position this offseason where he’s traded by the Edmonton Oilers to make room on their roster for other players/free agents. With the progression of Philip Broberg, the Oilers might deem Kulak expendable.

Mitchell writes that there is no urgency to move Kulak’s cap hit of $2.75 million but if the Oilers can move the contract without taking anything back, they might. Mitchell writes:

“Edmonton will want a full-time role for Broberg, who has played in 38 games this season and 61 over his young NHL career. His performance this season was impressive, as he stepped in on the third pair and helped in puck movement and retrieval. Organizations in Edmonton’s cap situation must find ways to save money, and Broberg is a natural replacement for Kulak.”

Warren Foegele Remains Red Hot for the Oilers

Playing a key role in the top nine, Warren Foegele has come on strong in recent games, potting a few goals and assists and filling in for players who have been out with an injury. He’s got four points in his last five games, but more importantly, he’s showing that he can be a driver for the Oilers and has started to become a fan favorite as his energy level always seems to be high.

Foegele and his $2.75 million cap hit were the subjects of trade deadline rumors but it appears like a solid play that the Oilers didn’t end up moving him. Questions now are starting to surface if he should be considered a lock for the top-six over a player like Kailer Yamamoto. Yamamoto has struggled a bit of late and perhaps could use a bit of a demotion to kick his production into a higher gear.