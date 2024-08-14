Oilers’ Holland Made Big Error in Handling Broberg and Holloway Deals [Report]

In a recent discussion on Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer revealed behind-the-scenes talks within the Edmonton Oilers organization suggested contract negotiations for defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway were important long before the offer sheets the two signed on Tuesday. It was the former general manager who dropped the ball.
According to Stauffer, upper management had instructed then-GM Ken Holland to secure extensions for both players well before their contracts became pressing issues. He failed to do so and Stauffer seemed to hint that might have played a role in Holland no longer having a position with the organization.
Stauffer revealed that as far back as December and January, Holland was directed by the top levels of the Oilers organization to get the deals done for the two restricted free agents. The organization wanted these extensions signed with the players in the minors and/or dealing with injuries, likely because their respective struggles to meet expectations meant Edmonton would get a better deal. The idea was to sign them when they were most vulnerable, reinforcing their future role within the organization while securing them at potentially favorable terms.
“Sometimes you have to be ahead of the curve,” Stauffer explained. He emphasized that the instructions were clear—Holland needed to lock in both players as soon as possible. Why he didn’t do so is a mystery. It seems the Oilers are now facing the consequences of their mistake, with the St. Louis Blues submitting offer sheets for both players.
Did This Play a Role In Holland’s Departure from Edmonton?
Stauffer also hinted that this situation might have contributed to Holland’s departure as GM, though he stopped short of explicitly linking the two events. It’s important to note that Holland was at the end of his current contract, so these two things might be unrelated. That said, Stauffer noted that Holland is no longer in charge of the Oilers or with the team in any capacity. This will leave some to speculate whether his handling of these negotiations played a role in the change in management.
The situation has also sparked discussions among analysts about the involvement of Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong, who is close to Holland. While some believe Armstrong would not have undermined Holland while he was still GM, there is speculation that he was more comfortable moving forward with these offers once Holland was out of the picture.
