Oilers’ Ekholm and Gagner Both Dealing with Injuries to Start Camp

According to GM Ken Holland, Mattias Ekholm is dealing with a minor hip injury that could take him a minute to recoup from before he can take part in the opening of training camp. The injury is not believed to be serious and Ekholm was skating earlier in the week at the captain’s skates, meaning whatever is ailing him is either new or wasn’t serious enough to keep him off the ice for informal sessions.

Holland says Ekholm has a minor hip issue and may be a few days before he gets going. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 20, 2023

Specifically, Ekholm’s hip flexor will keep him out of the camp to start, so Philip Broberg will get lots of reps says Holland. While it’s good that Broberg is ready to go, any news that would keep Ekholm from being 100% is not good news for Edmonton. He’s going to be an integral to their success this season and when he joined the club at the NHL Trade Deadline in 2023, he helped the Oilers go on an incredible run — they were the hottest team in the NHL before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The veteran came over for Nashville in a trade and was paired with Evan Bouchard. They had immediate chemistry and a longer injury for Ekholm would be sure to affect Bouchard’s success as well. Ekholm’s leadership and experience are important aspects of his game that the team will be counting on, especially as early Stanley Cup contender favorites.

Ekholm Not Only Oiler Dealing With an Injury

Sam Gagner who had surgery on both hips will only practice in camp and won’t play games. In camp on a PTO, Gagner will be evaluated in a month and might go to Bakersfield. The Oilers’ plan is to get Gagner back up and running in Bakersfield and potentially give the team another useful call-up option later in the season.

