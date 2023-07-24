Oilers’ Darnell Nurse Has Message For Critics and Finger-Pointers

Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse recently appeared on the Mitts Off Podcast with Luke Gazdic, covering a wide range of topics, including his substantial contract, the associated expectations, and the consistent criticism he faces from fans and media alike due to the perception that his salary sometimes doesn’t align with his on-ice production.
It was an eye-opener of an interview and offered a bit more insight into the kind of person Nurse is, what drives him, and how fans and reactions can deter or motivate a player.
Regarding the pressure that comes with signing a significant deal, Nurse acknowledged that there were already high expectations before he put pen to paper and signed a long-term deal worth $9.25 million per season. He expressed his belief in his ability to perform at a high level every night and the value he brings to the team. As someone who has been playing in a high-pressure market since entering the league, Nurse embraced the intensity and described it as fuel that ignites his passion, particularly during the offseason.
On the subject of critics and naysayers, Nurse admitted that he is well aware of the voices that question his performance. From goals against to sarcastically mentioned traffic issues in Edmonton, he has found himself blamed for a variety of things, but he has learned to take it all with a grain of salt. He emphasized the importance of being mindful of the pressure one puts on oneself amidst external noise. He said, “I feel like I’ve been blamed for everything from a goal against to the traffic on Stony Plain, right so like it’s just you have to be really cognizant of what the pressure you put on yourself.”
Nurse Has Set High Expectations for Himself This Coming Season
However, the defenseman revealed that he places higher expectations on himself than anyone else can place upon him from the outside. Throughout his life, he has been instilled with a strong drive to continually push himself to be the best version of his game. While external pressure exists, it is nothing compared to the internal drive that motivates him to excel on the ice.
He explained:
“That’s why for me the pressure will never be more than I’m gonna put on myself, secondly I think any time that you’ve earned and put yourself in the position to play a lot of minutes and be a big part of your team, you don’t take that lightly, that’s a responsibility I’ve always wanted, that’s a responsibility I feel like I need to earn each and every day also and then you know there’s also a thank you to like the owners and management and my teammates because you know they trust that I could do that job each and every day and you don’t want to let them down.”
Nurse’s candid insights into the challenges of playing in a demanding hockey market shed light on the mental fortitude required to thrive in such an environment. He pointed out that the media, in particular, likes to look at the negative and find the flaws in a player’s performance. That’s not going to deter him as he continues to grow as a player.
Fans and media are hoping he has a big season. The Oilers need him at his best if they’re eventually going to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run, in the hopes of all that hard work and focused energy ultimately leading to a Stanley Cup parade.
