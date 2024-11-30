“Wild” Trade Explains Why Oilers Walked on David Jiricek

The Edmonton Oilers’ rumored interest in David Jiricek—once viewed as a potential solution to their defensive struggles—was put to rest when the Columbus Blue Jackets traded him to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The price? Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected), two additional draft picks in 2026, and a 2027 second-round pick. Good for the Blue Jackets; good for the Wild. Perhaps better for the Oilers.

The cost was too high for the Oilers, and walking away was the right decision.

Oilers Were Never Going to Pay That for Jiricek

Selected sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jiricek is a promising talent. However, his NHL transition hasn’t gone smoothly. He struggled to carve out a consistent role in Columbus, tallying just one assist in six games this season. While he remains a high-upside player, paying such a hefty price for someone still finding his footing in the league was a gamble the Oilers wisely avoided.

As per PuckPedia, “The #MNWild gave up 39.49 Net Draft Pick Value per the PuckPedia Perri Pick Value Calculator. That’s equivalent to the #8 overall pick based on historical pick trades.” It was doubtful the Oilers would have even considered a first-rounder. Being open to that pick equating to a top-10 pick was not on Edmonton’s bingo card.

David Jiricek was traded to the Wild today.

Conversely, the Wild are betting big on Jiricek’s potential, parting with valuable future assets. Minnesota’s willingness to pay the price reflects a team that believes it can unlock Jiricek’s potential in a way Columbus could not.

The Oilers’ Calculated Approach Is Wise

The Oilers undoubtedly need help on the back end. Still, committing a first-round pick, multiple future picks, and a prospect for Jiricek would have been a steep gamble for a team already navigating tight salary cap constraints. Edmonton’s priority is balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability, and giving up that many assets for a defenseman who would need time to develop wasn’t the answer.

While the Oilers have been known to swing big in pursuit of improvement, this situation was too big and GM Stan Bowman likely realized it, walking away early. Sometimes, the best move is the one you don’t make. That’s especially true when the price could cripple your future.

What’s Next for the Oilers?

Though Edmonton stepped away from the Jiricek sweepstakes, their defensive issues remain. Bowman and his staff will likely continue exploring other options. Finding a veteran depth addition for the team’s blue line would be easier than finding a younger player who fits their timeline more seamlessly.

The Oilers need to improve their blue line, but they’ll do it on their terms. By walking away from a deal that wasn’t in their best interest, the Oilers avoided a costly mistake and preserved their ability to address their needs without mortgaging their future.

Ultimately, the Oilers’ patience could pay off more than any hasty trade. As for Jiricek, Minnesota may have found a gem—or they may look back and wonder if they gave up too much for an unfinished product. Time will tell.

One way or another, it isn’t the Oilers’ issue anymore.

