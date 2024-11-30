“Wild” Trade Explains Why Oilers Walked on David Jiricek

The Edmonton Oilers’ rumored interest in David Jiricek—once viewed as a potential solution to their defensive struggles—was put to rest when the Columbus Blue Jackets traded him to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The price? Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected), two additional draft picks in 2026, and a 2027 second-round pick. Good for the Blue Jackets; good for the Wild. Perhaps better for the Oilers.
TRADE ALERT ⚠️— NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2024
The @mnwild have acquired 2022 sixth overall pick, David Jiricek! pic.twitter.com/Htrbybir3L
The cost was too high for the Oilers, and walking away was the right decision.
Oilers Were Never Going to Pay That for Jiricek
Selected sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jiricek is a promising talent. However, his NHL transition hasn’t gone smoothly. He struggled to carve out a consistent role in Columbus, tallying just one assist in six games this season. While he remains a high-upside player, paying such a hefty price for someone still finding his footing in the league was a gamble the Oilers wisely avoided.
As per PuckPedia, “The #MNWild gave up 39.49 Net Draft Pick Value per the PuckPedia Perri Pick Value Calculator. That’s equivalent to the #8 overall pick based on historical pick trades.” It was doubtful the Oilers would have even considered a first-rounder. Being open to that pick equating to a top-10 pick was not on Edmonton’s bingo card.
Conversely, the Wild are betting big on Jiricek’s potential, parting with valuable future assets. Minnesota’s willingness to pay the price reflects a team that believes it can unlock Jiricek’s potential in a way Columbus could not.
The Oilers’ Calculated Approach Is Wise
The Oilers undoubtedly need help on the back end. Still, committing a first-round pick, multiple future picks, and a prospect for Jiricek would have been a steep gamble for a team already navigating tight salary cap constraints. Edmonton’s priority is balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability, and giving up that many assets for a defenseman who would need time to develop wasn’t the answer.
While the Oilers have been known to swing big in pursuit of improvement, this situation was too big and GM Stan Bowman likely realized it, walking away early. Sometimes, the best move is the one you don’t make. That’s especially true when the price could cripple your future.
What’s Next for the Oilers?
Though Edmonton stepped away from the Jiricek sweepstakes, their defensive issues remain. Bowman and his staff will likely continue exploring other options. Finding a veteran depth addition for the team’s blue line would be easier than finding a younger player who fits their timeline more seamlessly.
The Oilers need to improve their blue line, but they’ll do it on their terms. By walking away from a deal that wasn’t in their best interest, the Oilers avoided a costly mistake and preserved their ability to address their needs without mortgaging their future.
Ultimately, the Oilers’ patience could pay off more than any hasty trade. As for Jiricek, Minnesota may have found a gem—or they may look back and wonder if they gave up too much for an unfinished product. Time will tell.
One way or another, it isn’t the Oilers’ issue anymore.
Related: Avalanche Wedgewood Trade: Unexpected Change vs. Oilers?
More News
-
NHL News/ 18 minutes ago
Maple Leafs Give Injury Update: Jake McCabe Takes Puck to Head
The Toronto Maple Leafs offered an update on the injury to Jake McCabe after...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Nikita Kucherov Out of Lightning Lineup With Day-to-Day Injury
It came as a bit of a surprise when Nikita Kucherov wasn't on the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 6 hours ago
Yes or No: Analyst Tables Huge Maple Leafs and Avalanche Trade
One NHL analyst suggested a polarizing trade that would see Mitch Marner moved for...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Sly Timing: Canadiens Waive Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for AHL Loan
The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on waivers with the intention of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 8 hours ago
Frustrated Trouba Fights Amid Rangers Coaching & Trade Rumors
Jacob Trouba got into a fight with Josh Anderson as the Rangers captain looked...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Too Reliant on Rants?: Draisaitl Cops to Heated Talk with Team
Leon Draisaitl admitted that he had to make things uncomfortable in the Oilers locker...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Takeaways from the Oilers’ 4-3 OT Win Over Utah Hockey Club
The Edmonton Oilers looked sloppy early in a game against Utah, but they stormed...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, Flames, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Will Sabres trade key players, can the Flyers find the...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
A frustrated Steven Stamkos called out his Nashville Predators teammates for their lack of...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep John Tavares, one insider says they...