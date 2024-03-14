3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Massive 7-2 Victory Over Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers came ready to play tonight and were rewarded with a commanding 7-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. This game had a bit of everything, which will be dissected below. It also marks two straight wins for the Oilers, who are still hoping to catch the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division.

This game served as a solid reminder of just how good this Oilers team can be when at their best. They dominated the Capitals all night long, much to the enjoyment of all their fans in Rogers Place. Here are the three main takeaways from this one.

Brown Gets on the Board After 55 Games

It took him 55 games to do so, but Connor Brown finally has a goal. The 30-year-old drove the net hard in the third and was rewarded, as Evander Kane’s centering pass deflected off his skate and trickled past Darcy Kuemper. His reaction was simply one of relief, as he stood with a big grin on his face while his teammates quickly rushed over to congratulate him.

The crowd had an amazing reaction as well, as they threw some hats on the ice and gave him a standing ovation. It has to be an amazing feeling for Brown. He is a two-time 20-goal scorer at the NHL level. Perhaps this can give him some confidence and allow him to become the secondary scorer the Oilers believed they were getting.

Stepping Up in Ekholm’s Absence

The Oilers got some bad news only hours before puck drop, as it was announced that Mattias Ekholm would be out of the lineup due to an illness. The 33-year-old has been incredible nothing short of incredible since arriving to the Oilers at last year’s trade deadline, making his absence a very impactful one.

The other Oilers defencemen all stepped up in his absence, however, including Troy Stecher, who was able to draw in for Ekholm and make his first appearance since being acquired at the trade deadline. Ekholm should be ready to go for the Oilers’ next outing on Saturday night.

Another Hat Trick as Zach Hyman’s Magical Season Continues

Zach Hyman continued his incredible season in this one, recording the fifth hat trick of his career. He has 46 goals through 63 games and is now on pace for 59 goals on the year. His prior career high, set last season, was 36. It’s hard to put into words how great he is playing this season.

Zach Hyman scored his fourth hat trick of the season and joined Auston Matthews (6) as the second player with as many.#NHLStats: https://t.co/nWEw3QQ9r8 pic.twitter.com/jQkoOirQMK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 14, 2024

Hyman wasn’t the only Oiler to have a big night, either. Connor McDavid had a three-point night and now has 106 points on the season. His partner in crime, Leon Draisaitl, was also phenomenal with a goal and three assists of his own. Both Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were able to record two points on the evening. Stuart Skinner was tremendous after letting in two goals on the first two shots of the game. He wound up getting his 30th win of the season.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers After a 7-2 Victory

The Oilers next game will take place on Saturday versus the Colorado Avalanche. It should be a great one to tune into, as both are considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Game time will begin at 7:00 pm MT.

