Nick Bonino Returns to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-Team Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have confirmed a report first broken by Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets that the Montreal Canadiens have helped the Penguins and San Jose Sharks facilitate a trade that sees Nick Bonino return to the Penguins. The Canadiens will receive a fifth-round pick. The full details of the trade are as follows:
• San Jose trades Bonino and their 2024 fifth-round draft selection to Montreal in exchange for the rights to Arvid Henriksson.
• San Jose trades defenseman Tony Sund to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pittsburgh’s conditional 2024 fifth-round draft selection and Pittsburgh’s 2023 seventh-round draft selection. The conditional 2024 fifth-round selection will become a 2024 fourth-round selection if Pittsburgh advances to the 2023 Eastern Conference Final.
• Montreal trades Bonino to Pittsburgh in exchange for Sund and will retain 50% of Bonino’s salary.
As per Sheng Peng of NBCSports: “Nick has been a quality, veteran teammate on and off the ice during his time in San Jose,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He deserves the opportunity to play in the Playoffs and we’re pleased we can place him in familiar surroundings and acquire assets that can help our organization in the future.”
In 59 games this season, Bonino has 10 goals to go along with nine assists.
More News
-
NHL News/ 37 mins ago
Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...