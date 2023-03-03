Nick Bonino Returns to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-Team Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have confirmed a report first broken by Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets that the Montreal Canadiens have helped the Penguins and San Jose Sharks facilitate a trade that sees Nick Bonino return to the Penguins. The Canadiens will receive a fifth-round pick. The full details of the trade are as follows:

• San Jose trades Bonino and their 2024 fifth-round draft selection to Montreal in exchange for the rights to Arvid Henriksson.

• San Jose trades defenseman Tony Sund to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pittsburgh’s conditional 2024 fifth-round draft selection and Pittsburgh’s 2023 seventh-round draft selection. The conditional 2024 fifth-round selection will become a 2024 fourth-round selection if Pittsburgh advances to the 2023 Eastern Conference Final.

• Montreal trades Bonino to Pittsburgh in exchange for Sund and will retain 50% of Bonino’s salary.

BONINO! BONINO! BONINO IS BACK!



The Penguins have acquired forward @NickBonino in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.



Full details:

As per Sheng Peng of NBCSports: “Nick has been a quality, veteran teammate on and off the ice during his time in San Jose,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He deserves the opportunity to play in the Playoffs and we’re pleased we can place him in familiar surroundings and acquire assets that can help our organization in the future.”

In 59 games this season, Bonino has 10 goals to go along with nine assists.