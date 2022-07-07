NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Episode 2: Alex DeBrincat, Georgiev Traded

Just a few hours out from the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, it’s time for episode two of the NHL Trade Talk Podcast! With the Alexandar Georgiev trade to Colorado, Darcy Kuemper will be testing free agency and the goalie carousel is in full swing just hours before the opening round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Also on this show, Kris Letang signs a long-term extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, The Chicago Blackhawks are busy having traded Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators, and looking for a taker on Kirby Dach.

The Edmonton Oilers are waiting for news on a few players, which could delay a Jesse Puljujarvi trade. The Sabres are trying to land a goalie, eyes are on Marc-Andre Fleury and more.

You can listen to the second episode below: