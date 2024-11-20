Most Important Of Scribe’s 20 Questions Facing the Oilers

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic took a look at 20 questions facing the Edmonton Oilers after a 5-2 win on Tuesday over the Ottawa Senators. Off to a better start than last season, the Oilers have still struggled to find consistency and look anywhere close to as effective as the team that went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Not scoring as much as they’d like, inexplicably low shooting percentages for some of the team’s better scorers, and a brutal penalty kill that seems to be finding a bit of a rhythm are just a few of the issues that have to worry management.
Of the 20 questions listed by Nugent-Bowman, here are the three I believe to be the most important:
What To Do With Jeff Skinner?
The scoring for the Oilers is slowly starting to improve and players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman — both listed in Nugent-Bowman’s list — will come around. However, Jeff Skinner‘s situation is another story. He’s getting shots, but he’s seemingly in the doghouse with head coach Kris Knoblauch. For every game that Knoblauch puts Skinner in a position to succeed and get going, he sends him back down to the fourth line.
This is a player the Oilers brought in specifically to score. They spent $3 million on him as a year-long rental and his struggles have lasted longer than anyone could have imagined. He has a no-movement clause so trading him is likely out of the question.
Skinner’s lack of pace, physicality, and defensive effort are troubling. He hasn’t exceeded 12:19 of ice time in five of his last six games.
Oilers’ Blue Line Is A Big Concern
Nugent-Bowman suggests that inconsistent goaltending has made the Oilers appear worse defensively than they are, but there has been a significant step back from last season. The struggling penalty kill is a prime example of how much the team misses blueliners who could clear the zone or trouble areas, or defend with urgency.
So too, at five-on-five, they’ve allowed 2.34 goals per 60 minutes, ranking 14th in the NHL. The Oilers are getting production on offense from their top defensemen, but the better trade would be having the forwards score as often as they should and the defenders help keep the goals-against down.
The Oilers will need to add a defenseman, of that there is no doubt. Who they add and where they get that player from remains to be seen.
Next: Montgomery Firing Likely Leads to Bruins Selling Big Names in Trades
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 43 minutes ago
Most Important Of Scribe’s 20 Questions Facing the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have several questions that need answering. What are the most critical...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Montgomery Firing Likely Leads to Bruins Selling Big Names in Trades
Following the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, the only next move for the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Despite Rumors, No Sinister Cause to J.T. Miller’s Leave from Canucks
J.T. Miller is taking a leave from the Vancouver Canucks, but it's not something...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Domi Sidelined: Maple Leafs Injury List Continues to Grow
Max Domi is out with an injury for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Bouchard w/ Goal of the Year: Takeaways from Oilers 5-2 Win vs. Senators
Evan Bouchard scored one of the goals of the season as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Downplay Injury Setback, Matthews in Germany for Treatment
The Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed that Auston Matthews is in Germany seeking treatment...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Savard on Oilers’ Radar as Blue Line Trade Upgrade
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at upgrades on defense and David Savard has been...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Swayman’s Relationship with Bruins Locker Room Strained [Report]
In a recent analysis, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic raised concerns about the potential...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ovechkin Injured After Taking League Lead in Goals
Alex Ovechkin was injured after taking the NHL lead in goals. He's on pace...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Disheartening 3-0 Loss to the Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night; here are...