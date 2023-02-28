There were rumors the Toronto Maple Leafs would need to make another move ahead of Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. It appears they’ve done so, trading defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals. The young offensive puck-moving defenceman will be headed to the Caps in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and Boston’s 2023 first-round pick.

We’ve acquired defenceman Erik Gustafsson & Boston’s first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Rasmus Sandin — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

Sandin is an underrated top-four defenseman. The Capitals got very good defensemen for their future and should be given an elevated. As Kyle Cushman reports: “Rasmus Sandin obviously has a top-four upside but with Rielly and McCabe was going to be buried for an opportunity in the coming years. Get a higher-end PP QB in Gustafsson for the short term and recoup a 1st round pick. Kinda don’t hate it.”

Gustafsson, 30, has registered 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 61 games with Washington this season. He has played for eight years in the NHL career, spending time with the Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Montréal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames. He has collected 187 points (39 goals, 148 assists) in 370 regular season games. He’s also got eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 31 Stanley Cup playoff contests. Gustafsson was not looking to be traded. Before the deal he said of being with the Capitals, “I love this organization.”

Chris Johnston reports, “The feeling and sentiment around the industry is that the #leafs have more moves coming.”