There were rumors the Toronto Maple Leafs would need to make another move ahead of Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. It appears they’ve done so, trading defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals. The young offensive puck-moving defenceman will be headed to the Caps in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and Boston’s 2023 first-round pick.
Sandin is an underrated top-four defenseman. The Capitals got very good defensemen for their future and should be given an elevated. As Kyle Cushman reports: “Rasmus Sandin obviously has a top-four upside but with Rielly and McCabe was going to be buried for an opportunity in the coming years. Get a higher-end PP QB in Gustafsson for the short term and recoup a 1st round pick. Kinda don’t hate it.”
Gustafsson, 30, has registered 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 61 games with Washington this season. He has played for eight years in the NHL career, spending time with the Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Montréal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Calgary Flames. He has collected 187 points (39 goals, 148 assists) in 370 regular season games. He’s also got eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 31 Stanley Cup playoff contests. Gustafsson was not looking to be traded. Before the deal he said of being with the Capitals, “I love this organization.”
Chris Johnston reports, “The feeling and sentiment around the industry is that the #leafs have more moves coming.”
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 week ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
Pingback: Maple Leafs Profession Sandin to Capitals for Gustafsson & & 1st-Rounder | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Maple Leafs Profession Engvall to Islanders, Include Canucks’ Schenn | Gems Hockey