Maple Leafs Sign Simon Benoit to a Three-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension. The team announced the signing on Friday. The deal is worth $4.05 million total, carrying an AAV and cap hit of $1.35 million. His salary is evenly distributed across all three seasons with no signing bonuses, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports.
The Maple Leafs are buying up Simon Benoit’s age 26, 27, and 28-year-old seasons.
Despite going undrafted and initially failing to secure an NHL deal, 25-year-old Quebec native, Benoit, has emerged as a significant presence for Toronto this season, winning over fans rapidly. He is a physical stay-at-home depth defenceman and has found a home on the Leafs’ third pair.
After impressing in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls in 2018-19, he earned an entry-level contract with the Ducks. Although it took time for his NHL debut, Benoit started to show signs he could play in the NHL during the 2020-21 season. Now, he’s exceeding expectations in Toronto, solidifying his role and proving his worth on the ice.
This season, Benoit ranks sixth among Maple Leafs defenders in average ice time, logging an impressive 16 minutes and 55 seconds per game. Additionally, he tops Toronto’s roster in hits, totaling 205 throughout the season.
If not signed Benoit could become an RFA with arbitration rights this summer.
