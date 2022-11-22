Maple Leafs Place Morgan Rielly on LTIR, Trade Inevitable?

As per numerous reports, Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Morgan Rielly has been placed on LTIR with his knee injury. That means he’s out at least 10 games and 24 days. Rielly took one shift after his collision with Kyle Palmieri in Monday’s game and then went straight to the Leafs’ dressing room. He may not be out long enough to give the Leafs all the flexibility in the world to make a move, but speculation was they were already looking at trades with Muzzin out. The Rielly news simply puts a rush on things.

Darren Dreger of TSN is tweeting that there are “rumblings” of a Grade 1 or 2 MCL injury.

The team is now down their top three blueliners in Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, and Rielly and there’s only so long that the team can run with a core of Mark Giordano and Justin Holl on their top pairing. The team now has Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the second pair, with Victor Mete and Jordie Benn on the third pair.

Morgan Rielly Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled Mac Hollowell in wake of the news.

Who Will the Maple Leafs Target?

Elliotte Friedman said on the recent 32 Thoughts podcast, “All I’ve heard from the Ducks is Toronto having some interest in Frank Vatrano, which I think makes a lot of sense, left-hand shot, guy can score, but someone said to me they can’t even do at 50%, it’s 1.8M, it’s not something they think they can fix.”

He also notes that there is interest in the Arizona Coyotes’ Connor Timmins: “I had a couple of people reach out to me and say they think Toronto is one of the teams that is interested.” When asked why he said that his previous history playing with Rasmus Sandin is a big selling feature.

As per Luke Fox of Sportsnet, the Maple Leafs have been linked to Jakob Chychrun, Erik Karlsson, and John Klingberg. He also mentions connections to Matt Dumba, Vladislav Gavrikov, Dmitry Orlov, Brian Dumoulin, Artem Zub, Scott Mayfield, and Tyler Myers.

