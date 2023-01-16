Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Out for Remainder of Season

According to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ PR team, forward Nick Robertson had season-ending shoulder surgery and will be out for six months. That will bring his season to a close after Toronto had placed him on long-term injured reserve on Dec. 27.
Robertson was drafted in the 2nd round, 53rd overall, by the Leafs in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He has been up and down with the club since being drafted but injuries have been a constant issue for him. He made his debut for the Leafs on January 14, 2021, and has since played a handful of games (31 NHL career games) for the team since then. He is known for his strong shot and goal-scoring ability and has been compared to some of the best goal-scorers in the NHL, but he’s been unable to live up to that potential because he can’t stay in the lineup. He is considered a top prospect in the Leafs’ organization, but his impact on the roster will have to wait.
He is expected to play a bigger role in the team in the future, and many fans and analysts see him as a potential 30-goal scorer in the NHL. He’s got three on the season in 15 games. But, as Joshua Kloke of The Athletic writes, “At this point, it’s hard not to wonder if and how much the lack of playing time has hurt his development.” He adds, “It’s possible the Leafs could have given Robertson a few games to earn a spot in the lineup had he returned from injury this season but given his lengthy layoff, more time with the Marlies to get his timing in good order next season feels likely.”
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the news and what it might mean for Robertson moving forward, “As a young player, it’s tough to get traction, but because he has been through it before and each time he’s come out a little bit better, that should give him confidence and belief that he’s got reasons to continue to work and push through and as a result gives us that same confidence.”
In other Toronto Marlies news, defenceman Mac Hollowell underwent surgery for a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks.
