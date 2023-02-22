Maple Leafs Report D Jake Muzzin Done For the Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have released a statement noting that defenseman Jake Muzzin is going to be out of action for the remainder of this season, including the regular season and playoffs. The Maple Leafs will keep Muzzin on LTIR for the year, opening up over $4 million in cap space and the team could look to the trade market to find a replacement, assuming the team is willing to move the pieces required to land what they need.
Muzzin has been out of action for most of the season, having played in only four games with the team in 2022-23. NHL.com writes, “The club will provide a further update as to his status at training camp in September 2023.” Because this is a cervical spine injury, some believe this could be it for Muzzin and his NHL career might be over. If so, he had a great run.
What Will The Maple Leafs Do Now?
With $4.4 million in cap space and with the certainty that Muzzin won’t be back, GM Kyle Dubas does have the ability to go out and target someone for the blue line. From more expensive to less costly, there are plenty of names out there that might be of interest. The issue for Dubas is what he moves to complete a trade as he doesn’t have much left in terms of draft capital and he noted after trading for Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari that he did so, in part, because he could make the deal without moving prospects or roster players.
Is there a forward or a defenseman the Maple Leafs would move that would allow them to make an upgrade? There are just under 10 days left to find out if there’s a team willing to take on one of Dubas’ lesser players and a later draft pick to make a deal work.
Next: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-3 Win Over Sabres
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 hour ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 week ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Barbashev Told He Won’t Be Re-Signed, Blues Trying to Trade Him
The St. Louis Blues have informed Ivan Barbashev he will not receive a new...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 weeks ago
Maple Leafs Interested in Blackhawks’ McCabe, Murphy
After a tough outing Wednesday against the Bruins, the Maple Leafs are looking for...
Pingback: Coyotes Trade Dysin Mayo to Golden Knights For Weber and Pick
Pingback: Coyotes Trade Dysin Mayo to Golden Knights For Weber and Pick – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Coyotes Profession Dysin Mayo to Golden Knights For Weber and also Select | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
Pingback: Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators | Gems Hockey