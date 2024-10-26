What Should Maple Leafs Fans Watch for Against the Bruins?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face off against the Boston Bruins tonight, both teams find themselves in a rare position: struggling early in the season. The Maple Leafs have endured back-to-back losses, getting outscored 11-3 in those games, while the Bruins have not fared much better. They are winless in their last three games (0-2-1). This Original Six rivalry has intensified as both teams aim to shake off their sluggish starts and re-establish their competitiveness in the Atlantic Division.

This game has huge implications. The teams are just one point apart. For the Maple Leafs, it’s a chance to avenge their playoff exit at the hands of the Bruins last spring. The Bruins, who live in the present, are eager to start fresh after a disappointing start. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has emphasized the need for his players to focus on their habits and attitudes, suggesting that both teams will be fighting for points and pride.

Here are three things for Maple Leafs fans to watch for during the game:

1. Can the Maple Leafs Power Play Performance Rise to the Challenge?

The Maple Leafs have struggled with their power play, going scoreless in their last two games and ranking low in overall efficiency this season (11.1% success rate). How will they respond to their struggles against a Bruins team plagued by discipline issues? The Bruins have taken an amazing number of (45) minor penalties, leading the NHL.

Can the Maple Leafs capitalize on their chances with the mad advantage? Or will their power play woes continue? William Nylander’s comments about attacking the net rather than looking for the perfect play make sense. That said, this team seems to know what to do but seems unwilling to do it.

2. Can the Maple Leafs Make Defensive Adjustments That Shut Down the Bruins?

After being outscored 11-3 in their last two games, the Maple Leafs’ defense will need to tighten up significantly. The Bruins have struggled offensively, particularly with captain Brad Marchand still looking for his first goal.

Watching how the Maple Leafs manage their defensive assignments will be essential. Can Toronto avoid unnecessary penalties? If Toronto can prevent the Bruins from converting on power plays, it could set the tone for the game in the Blue and White’s favor.

3. Will the Maple Leafs Get the Right Responses from Their Key Players?

This game presents an opportunity for the Maple Leafs’ star players, notably Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, to break out of their slumps. With both players facing scrutiny for their performances, how they respond against a fierce rival like Boston will be telling.

Auston Matthews Brad Marchand Maple Leafs Bruins

Fans should monitor their ice time, positioning, and overall impact on the game. Will they rise and lead the team or continue to struggle? The historical context of the playoffs adds an extra layer of motivation. Both are in a funk, both offensively and defensively. Can they break out of it?

The Bottom Line: One Team Will Be Happy After the Game

Overall, this game between two teams that should be (or usually are) Atlantic Division powerhouses could be critical for both. Both are experiencing early-season challenges, and fans of one team will be happy.

The high stakes of this fierce rivalry make it attractive at the best of times. However, these are not the best of times – for either team.

