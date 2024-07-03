Connect with us

Seattle Kraken

Kraken Hire Jessica Campbell as First Full-Time NHL Female Asst. Coach

Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Seattle Kraken as assistant coach. She is the first full-time female coach in NHL history.

Jessica Campbell has made history once again in the NHL, becoming the league’s first full-time female assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Campbell’s journey to this groundbreaking role began in 2022 when she joined the Kraken’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, as an assistant coach, marking her as the first woman behind the bench in the AHL.

During her tenure with the Firebirds, Campbell played a pivotal role in coaching the team’s forwards and power-play unit, contributing to their impressive run to the Calder Cup Final. Her coaching abilities and knack for building strong relationships with players caught the attention of Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma, who highlighted her impact on prospects like Tye Kartye, Shane Wright, and Ryker Evans.

Bylsma expressed confidence in Campbell’s ability to enrich the Kraken coaching staff, emphasizing her skill in connecting with players and enhancing their understanding of the game. Campbell’s appointment underscores the NHL’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within its coaching ranks. “Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley,” said Bylsma. “I’m confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players.”

Kraken Round Out Their Coaching Staff

In addition to Campbell, the Kraken also welcomed Bob Woods, a seasoned NHL assistant coach formerly with the Minnesota Wild, to oversee their defense and penalty kill units. Woods brings a wealth of experience from his six-plus seasons with the Wild, where he implemented successful defensive strategies.

Campbell’s historic appointment and Woods’ addition reflect the Kraken’s commitment to assembling a knowledgeable and diverse coaching team ahead of the upcoming NHL season. The hope is that the Campbell hire opens more doors for female coaches in the NHL. This day is long overdue.

