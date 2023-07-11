K’Andre Miller Signs 2-Yr Extension, Solidifying Rangers’ Blue Line

The New York Rangers have solidified their blue line by signing defenseman K’Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension. The deal, reportedly worth $3.872 million per season, was officially announced on Tuesday.
Miller showcased his development and versatility in the previous season, setting career highs in goals (nine), points (43), and average ice time (21:57) across 79 regular-season games. He played a significant role in the Rangers’ penalty kill and demonstrated impressive defensive prowess for a young defenseman. Miller ranked second among Rangers defensemen in average ice time, clocking in at 21 minutes and 57 seconds per game. He has the potential to form one of the tandems in the NHL with Adam Fox next year.
Selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller honed his skills during his tenure at the University of Wisconsin. He also represented the United States in two world juniors tournaments before making his NHL debut during the shortened 2020-21 season.
With Miller’s contract extension in place, the Rangers now face the task of finalizing a deal with their last remaining restricted free agent, Alexis Lafreniere, who was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The signing of Miller brings the Rangers’ active roster to 21 players, leaving them with approximately $3 million in salary cap space, as reported by PuckPedia. Securing Lafreniere’s contract will be the final piece of the puzzle for the Rangers as they prepare for the upcoming season.
