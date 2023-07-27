It’s Joseph Woll’s Time to Prove Himself for Maple Leafs

The 2023-24 NHL season is approaching. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs settled the goalie Matt Murray situation for the next season by announcing that Murray would spend the year on the LTIR (long-term injured reserve). Now, with Ilya Samsonov’s arbitration hearing in the books and his one-year deal signed, it looks as if the team has settled its goalie situation – at least for the start of the season.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Reaves, Samsonov, Murray & Sparks
The Two Maple Leafs Goalies Are Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll
It seems to be settled, at least for the time being. Joseph Woll will be Samsonov’s backup. As the dust has settled, the Maple Leafs are not in a bad spot – salary-cap-wise – with their goalies. Samsonov is locked in a $3.55 million for one season. Woll is locked in at $766,667. If they turn out to be a dynamic duo, it’s a great price to pay for a team’s starting goalie and its backup.
The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge
In this episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discuss Woll’s potential and the chances of him proving his worth at the highest level of the game.
Woll Has Had a Promising NHL Start
Woll’s NHL debut over the last two seasons has been nothing short of impressive. He filling in for injured netminders Jack Campbell two seasons ago and Samsonov last season. In both seasons, he showed remarkable composure and skill.
In seven games last season, Woll put up a record of 6-1-0. He also put up an outstanding 0.932 save percentage and a 2.16 goals-against average. Even during the playoffs, he played well. In high-pressure situations, he didn’t blink. That success helped solidified his potential as a reliable goalie for the Maple Leafs.
Woll Has a Bright Future
Now that we know Murray will not be playing this season, Woll has a golden chance to grab the backup role and keep it. In the video, Parsons predicts that Woll will likely play around 25 to 30 games in the upcoming season.
That should give him a chance to prove himself at the NHL level. The Maple Leafs’ front office is placing its trust in Woll, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t. If he continues as he’s played, the organization will come to trust that he can handle the backup position well.
Related: Samsonov & Woll: A Steal of a Deal for the Maple Leafs
So Far, Woll Has Had a Small Sample Size
Although Woll’s NHL experience is limited to just a few games, the Maple Leafs are betting on his potential. In hockey, sometimes small sample sizes are all that’s needed to identify a player’s capabilities. For Woll, it’s how he looks. He’s calm and doesn’t ever get rattled or even “herky-jerky” in the crease.
Both Woll’s numbers and his demeanor in the crease show that he’s a promising goalie. It also helps that the team seems to love playing in front of him. Their solid team defense helps him play better. Now both the organization and the fans get to see how well Woll can maintain that consistent level of play over an extended period of time.
There’s a Lesson in Stuart Skinner’s Oilers’ Success Story
The Maple Leafs are not alone in having to trust young goalies. It happens regularly. In some ways, the circumstance seems to dictate that there’s really no other choice.
As Parsons, who covers the Edmonton Oilers for The Hockey Writers, points out, Stuart Skinner was in the same boat. And, he’s done well. The Oilers had to trust Skinner. They gave him the chance to prove himself. And, he did.
Skinner serves as an example of how Woll’s small sample sizes can indicate true potential.
The Bottom Line
Woll comes into the 2023-24 season a lot of expectations on his shoulders. As Samsonov’s backup, he has a chance to make a lasting impression on the Maple Leafs fans.
The team bet on his abilities; and, as a result, Woll starts his NHL journey this coming season. Can he prove himself to be a capable and reliable goaltender at the NHL level? As the season unfolds, the fans will watch to see if Woll grabs his chance and runs with it.
Who knows? Maple Leafs fans could watch the start of the team’s goalies for the next several seasons.
Related: Maple Leafs Ryan Reaves: Both a Character and a Champion
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
NHL Insider Says a Flames Key Pending UFA Is Being Traded
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, of the three big names that could be...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bruins’ Trade Talks Pick Up as Swayman, Frederic Near Arbitration
Don Sweeney may need to trade someone or more than one player to create...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 week ago
Ryan O’Reilly Reveals Big Factor In Choice to Leave Maple Leafs
Ryan O'Reilly confirms rumors about why he left Toronto and the Maple Leafs to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 week ago
Sabres Among Teams Who Showed Interest in Noah Hanifin Trade
Interest in a trade for Noah Hanifin has resurfaced, with the Buffalo Sabres showing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Have Potential for Big Splashes at All Three Key Positions
According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to keep...