J.T. Miller Scores Late, Canucks Take 3-2 Series Lead Over Oilers

J.T. Miller scored with 31.9 seconds to go as the Vancouver Canucks took a 3-2 lead in the game and ultimately won, taking a 3-2 lead in the series over the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks were the hungrier team over the final two periods and the Oilers let a good first period on the road go to waste.

Despite Edmonton’s strong start, Vancouver’s drive and intensity dominated the latter half of the game. They were the better team and deserved the win. The Oilers will have to find another gear back at home and in Game 6 if they hope to keep their season alive.

Typically something Edmonton can fall back on when being outplayed, the Oilers struggled on the power play, failing to capitalize despite numerous opportunities. The officiating was a major storyline in the game, as several calls upset the fans. Debris rained down onto the ice at Rogers Arena after perhaps the most interesting penalty call of the playoffs. The penalty in question was Elias Pettersson‘s infraction. He jumped into an oncoming Warren Foegele while he had the puck and was called for charging. It was a play that puzzled many, but was, in fact, a penalty. As per (Rule 42.1): “A minor or major penalty shall be imposed on a player who skates, jumps into or charges an opponent in any manner.” Ultimately, it didn’t matter as Edmonton had trouble generating against a more aggressive penalty kill by Vancouver. The Oilers went 0/5 on the PP-Canucks gained momentum with kills.

J.T. Miller and Canucks Respond to Their Coach’s Call-Out

Head coach Rick Tocchet was not happy with his team’s effort in Game 4, saying there were too many “passengers” and suggesting many on the team forgot they were playing a playoff game. Miller actually texted his coach after the game and apologized. Perhaps not surprisingly, Miller was among the best players on the ice.

J.T. Miller scores the game-winner for the Canucks in Game 5 winner

The Canucks delivered their most potent performance of the postseason, firing 35 shots on goal, their highest tally yet. Although Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard played well, Vancouver’s relentless offensive pressure proved too much. The goals came from Carson Soucy, Phil Di Giuseppe, and of course, Miller.

Meanwhile, despite a strong showing from Edmonton’s bottom six, highlighted by Mattias Janmark‘s goal, the Oilers now face elimination. Edmonton’s top stars were not sharp.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Canucks look poised to advance to the Western Conference Final, with the potential clincher set for Saturday.

