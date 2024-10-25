On a recent episode of Kyper and Bourne, Hockey Hall of Famer Adam Oates shared his thoughts about Lane Hutson‘s style of play. Could there be challenges facing the Montreal Canadiens in nurturing his development? Known for his high skill level, Hutson has shown flashes of brilliance early in his NHL career but has also left teammates and coaches grappling with his unpredictable moves.

Here are some key insights from the conversation.

Hutson’s Unpredictability and His Big Minutes

Oates described Hutson as a “super skilled guy” whose unpredictable play style might drive teammates “batty.” While his unique vision and creativity set him apart, Oates noted that it’s hard for teammates to anticipate his moves, making it challenging to know when to provide support or step back.

With only nine games under his belt, Hutson played over 24 minutes recently—a significant workload for any player, especially one of his small stature and limited experience. Oates expressed concern that such early exposure to intense minutes could impact his development, potentially introducing fatigue and inconsistencies in his play. If Oates is correct, should the Canadiens adjust his ice time to balance growth and overexposure?

Lane Hutson with Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis.

Balancing Development: Patience vs. Pressure

The debate about Hutson’s development is ongoing, with Oates acknowledging all teams’ dilemmas. Should they let young players like Hutson “sink or swim” or bring them along slowly? He believes the Canadiens are evaluating whether to maintain Hutson’s current approach or ease back to let him gain confidence. While no set formula exists, Oates emphasized the importance of preventing regression while fostering growth.

With any prospect, NHL teams need to balance pushing too hard and overwhelming a player. Hutson seems to welcome the challenge.

The Bottom Line: Is Hutson’s Unique Style Worth the Risk?

Hutson’s raw talent and creative style offer the Canadiens an intriguing asset, but unlocking his full potential requires thoughtful management. As Oates and others discuss, the team must weigh the benefits of giving him room to experiment against the risk of overwhelming him.

How Montreal figures out this balance could determine whether Hutson grows into a standout star or struggles to adapt fully to the NHL. Right now, he’s a fantastic talent who surprises and impresses. Is there a chance he’ll regress if the Canadiens aren’t wise with his development?

What to do with Hutson might be a huge question facing the franchise.

