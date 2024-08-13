Oilers’ Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets Likely Over More Than Money

In seven days or less, the Edmonton Oilers could lose two players after the St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets on Tuesday. Philip Broberg agreed to a two-year deal worth $4.58 million annually, while Dylan Holloway signed a similar two-year contract at $2.29 million per season. On the surface, this is about money being offered that the Oilers weren’t prepared to hand out to either player. Underneath, there may be more to it.

Related: Blues Get Bold with Offer Sheets For Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway

When a fan wrote the Oilers should trade both players now that this has happened, suggesting that feelings are hurt and egos bruised, Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor responded:

Incorrect. Players aren’t upset. It is business. Also Sharks signed Hjalmarsson to four-year offer sheet in summer of 2010. Hawks matched. He won two more Cups. Don’t make false assumption Oilers players will take it personally.

I’m definitely not suggesting the players who were tendered offers are upset with Edmonton for holding off, but Holloway and Broberg might have seen the writing on the wall. So too, how will the rest of the team react given the mentality of this roster right now?

Philip Broberg Dylan Holloway Oilers offer sheets

In a report that has proven to be wildly inaccurate since it was posted, the 2 Mutts Podcast noted that Broberg and Holloway were set to sign respective deals at around $1.1 million and $1.3 million. Broberg is being offered more than 4X on that amount and Holloway is a good 76% more. And, as the Oilers battled to compete for a Stanley Cup, there was no guarantee of ice time for either player.

But, in Edmonton, it’s not about the individual these days. It’s about the group. It’s about the Stanley Cup and it’s about having the best chance to win one.

For Broberg, this is now the second time in a year he’s made a move to suggest that a fresh start somewhere else might be best. The first time was a reported trade request. This time it’s signing elsewhere for bigger money.

Holloway might have simply been tired of waiting.

Neither player is wrong for doing what they’re doing. Perhaps they just aren’t on the same page as most of the players on this roster. They saw an opportunity and they jumped.

What Is/Was The Future For Either Player in Edmonton?

Broberg showed himself well in the Oilers’ final games of the 2024 playoffs. He was proving to have been an investment worth waiting on. But, with a group of blueliners that might have been difficult to move before the season started, it wasn’t clear where Broberg fit on this roster. Was he a top-four? Was he a six? Some doubt existed as to whether he’d be a regular, even if it appeared that he should be. If he winds up in St. Louis, he’ll have ample opportunity to become the player the Oilers were hoping he’d become.

Holloway also showed well, but injuries have been a factor throughout his career and the Oilers are deep at forward. His odds looked good to be a depth player at a value deal, but his spot on the roster was anything but guaranteed. Meanwhile, the Oilers also picked up Matthew Savoie and have others who can play wing waiting for an opportunity. Should all else fail, Edmonton can pick up a depth forward in free agency, like a James van Riemsdyk for cheap. There are options.

Was This About Opportunity?

Some fans will ask why these two players would want to jump from a contender like Edmonton to the Blues, who may or may not be a playoff team. The answer, beyond the respective salary hikes, is opportunity. If the Oilers don’t match, both players will be given every chance to make good on their offer sheets in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, in Edmonton, it’s tough to know where things will stand. Players understand these kinds of decisions. At the same time, this entirety of the Oilers locker room is trying to put together the best team possible and many are taking discounts to stay. Both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid might do the same. Some may believe these two players would have gotten their money, eventually. Holloway and Broberg didn’t want to wait.

Whether that has a lingering effect on their status in the Oilers’ locker room should Edmonton match remains to be seen.

Next: Trading For Patrik Laine Could Be A Risk Worth Taking