Flyers May Consider Sean Couturier Trade… But There’s a Problem

Speculation is swirling around the future of Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier, and whether the team might consider a trade if he proves his fitness this season. Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet raises the question of Couturier’s potential departure given his four-year contract, which includes a No-Movement Clause (NMC) and a salary of $7.75 million per year.

Dixon writes, “The real question for Philly and Couturier — assuming he’s fully healthy — is, what now?” He adds, “If he re-establishes himself as the player he once was — or even something close to it — is there a chance the rebuilding Flyers move him, or would the heft of his contract make that an impossibility?

While it’s challenging to envision the Flyers parting ways with such a cornerstone player and he’s got plenty of power to squash a deal, the reality is that Couturier’s recent history has been marred by prolonged absences from NHL action and the Flyers are a team that are literally changing things on the fly.

The 30-year-old center, who has spent his entire 11-year NHL career with the Flyers, endured a frustrating setback last season, missing all games due to injuries. Prior to that, his on-ice appearances dwindled to 69 games in 2019-20 and 45 games in 2020-21 due to various injuries.

Fortunately, while the 2022-23 season was seen Couturier as a throwaway entirely sidelined by injuries, he says he’s improving and his condition is day and night from what it used to be. Last time he was pushing through and not sure what was bothering him. Doctors said the pain would go away, but he was always feeling uncomfortable. In March, he noted he doesn’t have those feelings and can work out normally. He said he was pushing as hard as he could to get back this year and get some games in. It didn’t happen, but the outlook for the 2023-24 season is better.

However, the timing of his pending return isn’t necessarily one that matches the direction his team is going. Despite his storied career, boasting 721 games played, 180 goals, and 460 points, the Flyers’ rebuilding phase has raised questions about his role in the team’s future.

Could The Flyers Ask Him to Consider Waiving His No-Move Clause?

The potential for a trade involving Couturier might become a topic of discussion if he can demonstrate sustained good health in the upcoming season. However, his NMC and contract terms could play a decisive role in any decision to move him.

The presence of a 10-team trade list requirement in 2029-30 further complicates potential trade scenarios in the present tense. If he doesn’t want to leave, there isn’t much the Flyers can do. And, even if he does, the team would have to find another club willing to take the risk that Couturier’s injuries are behind him.

As the organization navigates this complex situation, the balance between Couturier’s historical significance and the team’s rebuilding aspirations remains at the forefront of decision-making.

