First Presser as Kings GM: Ken Holland Eyes Trades, UFA Splash

New Los Angeles Kings general manager Ken Holland met with the media on Thursday, outlining his vision for the team and clarifying that he has the green light to make bold moves this offseason. Noting he’s keeping his coach and didn’t want to screw up a 105-point team, Holland isn’t going to sit idly by and do nothing, either.

Holland confirmed that he’s signed a multi-year deal to serve as both GM and vice president, although he declined to disclose the contract’s length. More importantly, he revealed he has full authority from ownership to pursue trades and a big-name unrestricted free agent if the right opportunity presents itself.

Ken Holland is introduced as Kings GM to the media on Thursday

“I don’t want to screw it up,” Holland said. “This is a really good hockey team. I want to add some pieces, make some trades.”

The 68-year-old executive, who takes over for Rob Blake, is grabbing the reins of a team that was eliminated in the first round. Still, he believes LA is close to being a true contender. “Three weeks ago, I thought this was a team that could go to the Final Four and beyond,” he noted. When it came to why they lost and if that would affect Hiller’s future, Holland believed Hiller will be a better coach next season than he was this season, and that he did a great job, even if he might want to have a mulligan or a do-over some a couple of his decisions during the first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Holland confirmed that Hiller will remain behind the bench as head coach, following an extended meeting between the two.

Holland Is Open to Changes, But Excited About the Kings’ Roster

While Holland noted the need to improve, he is aware that making drastic changes to a talented team could overshadow its regular-season success. The hint seemed to be that any trades or major free-agent signings would be made only if they helped, not just for the sake of change.

With the full support of ownership and a mandate to push the Kings forward, all eyes will now be on Holland to deliver the kind of impact moves that can finally get Los Angeles over the playoff hump. He couldn’t get the Oilers to a Stanley Cup, but he got them as close as it gets. He also turned Edmonton into a perennial playoff team, which they weren’t before he arrived.

Could His Chase Include Connor McDavid?

Technically, Holland could go after an old player in Connor McDavid. There would be no bigger splash than that.

The Oilers’ captain has one more season on his current deal, and then he’s eligible to test the market as a UFA. The Kings will have plenty of cap space to make a pitch, and there are certainly appealing things about playing in LA.

In 1988, Wayne Gretzky moved from Edmonton to LA, which changed the fortunes of two teams and the NHL as a whole.

That said, the Oilers are closer to the Cup than the Kings, McDavid’s best friend in Leon Draisaitl is locked in with the Oilers for eight more seasons and the superstar hasn’t given any indication he’s looking to leave.

