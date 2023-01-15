Evander Kane Likely Returning For Oilers on Tuesday vs Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers are getting more good news after winning three straight games on the road and one versus the top team in the Pacific Division. Forward Evander Kane is scheduled to see his doctor and is raring to go and return to the lineup. Multiple reports note that Kane is close and Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal is among those that say he could return Tuesday versus the Seattle Kraken.
Leavins writes:
Evander Kane will see his doctor on Monday. The player thinks he is good to go. The team hopes so, too, but has a responsibility to make damn sure of that. If he is, not only is this a 1st line player returning. It will require a significant roster move in order to accommodate his salary. Nibbling around the edges of the roster will not be enough. And I fully expect Kane back this week, and perhaps as soon as the Seattle game on Tuesday. So, a move is imminent. I foresee Kailer Yamamoto returning to the lineup as well.
Former NHL official Tim Peel was the first to break the story and while he’s not known necessarily as an insider, he does have connections to certain players and has been known to break reports in the past. Ken Holland did confirm that Kane is close. Holland says, “he’s getting anxious .. I’m saying two weeks. I think that’s the long end. I’m hoping it’s going to be sooner than that.” Kane has been on the ice with the team for some time and video footage of him looks solid.
Kane is known for his scoring ability and physical style of play. When the Oilers added him well ahead of last year’s trade deadline, the team went on a run. In much the same way, but under different circumstances, Edmonton is getting Kane back in a similar timeline to last season and the hope here is that he provides another spark, upping the team’s offense and allowing them to move up the standings.
Edmonton currently holds the second wild card position in the Western Conference.
