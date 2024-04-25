Dylan Holloway’s Heroics Not Enough to Earn Oilers Game 2 Win

Dylan Holloway has certainly earned his spot on the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff roster. The surprise forward for Edmonton early in the postseason, he’s not likely to go anywhere as the Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1. A question mark heading into the series, Holloway’s presence is a question no more. He’s here to stay and with two goals in Game 2, Holloway kept his team in the fight before Edmonton lost in overtime.

Oilers fans were anxious about Holloway’s debut considering the small sample size in which he looked strong for the Oilers to end the regular season. Despite concerns, he got the nod over names like Connor Brown and Derek Ryan, earning fourth-line duty due to his recent scoring streak. Knoblauch recognized his efforts, slotting him alongside Mattias Janmark and Sam Carrick, something that has already proven to have been the right call.

Holloway scored his first playoff goal, then his second in Game 2. And, when he isn’t scoring, the puck is following him around despite limited action.

Dylan Holloway Edmonton Oliers scores twice Game 2

Mattias Ekholm was asked for his opinion on Holloway’s game. Despite the Oilers being down after a loss, there was plenty of positives to heap on the youngster. “He is in a great spot right now, playing well, and he’s not thinking out there. You can tell the difference in just the time I’ve been here,” Ekholm said. He added, “In the beginning, I thought he was thinking maybe a little too much, but now he is trusting his instincts. He has a heck of a shot and he showed that twice tonight.”

Holloway Is Quickly Earning More Opportunities with Oilers

Trustworthiness is perhaps one of the biggest things head coach Kris Knoblauch will look at when deciding how much more ice time to give Holloway moving forward. He’s getting under 10 minutes on the fourth line, but if he keeps playing the way he’s capable of, that could change.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug wrote during the action on Wednesday night, “Knoblauch trusts 4th line in last minute of 1st, plus out of multiple commercial breaks tonight. Keeping them engaged pays off with the huge Holloway goal. Kings 4th barely seeing the ice.” Holloway is doing his part and almost played the hero if not for a couple of tough bounces and some never-quit resilience from the Kings.

The more Holloway is feeling confident about his game, the more likely he is to produce. It’s the silver lining coming out of an otherwise tough night for the Oilers.

