Dallas Stars Acquire Max Domi from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their fire sale as they traded Max Domi forward to the Dallas Stars in exchange for minor-league goaltender Dylan Wells and a 2025 second-round draft pick. Pierre LeBrun reported this morning (March 2) that the Blackhawks were asking for a later-year second-round pick, which came to fruition. Domi’s 28th birthday is today, so this trade makes it very memorable for him.

Framework of the deal, but cap complications prevented one of the great spectacles in sports tonight: player walking across the hallway to his new team in same building.



To #TexasHockey: Max Domi, Dylan Wells

To #Blackhawks: 2nd Rd Pick, Anton Khudobin



Domi has been a revelation in Chicago. The team signed him to a one-year deal, knowing they needed help on the top six since they parted ways with Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome over the summer. Plus, his one-year, $3 million deal was very tradable. I don’t think many were expecting him to ultimately have the year he did have on a struggling team. He has 18 goals, 31 assists, and 49 points in 60 games this season and is the team’s leader in goals (18) and points. He is on a 66-point pace, which would be the highest point total he has seen since 2019. His resurgence made his trade value even higher than initially anticipated, and with the Blackhawks parting with Patrick Kane, Sam Lafferty, and Jake McCabe, they are looking to get assets for anyone and everyone this season.

Regarding Dallas, it was reported that the Stars were looking for a forward to pair with Tyler Seguin. However, they didn’t have much salary cap to work with ($548,415), so they had to part with goaltender Anton Khudobin’s contract ($3.333 million AAV) to make Domi’s contract work. Dallas is the top team in the Central Division with 77 points, but they have faced a skid as they have lost six of their last 10 games. Adding Domi allows them to add a punch to the lineup and could invigorate them in the playoffs. He showed that last season when the Carolina Hurricanes acquired him during last year’s deadline.

Funny enough, the Stars are in Chicago to face the Blackhawks tonight. Even though Domi won’t make his Stars’ debut against his former team right out of the gate, he will get familiar pretty quickly.