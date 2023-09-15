For a chance to play on the same line as the greatest player in the game, the former greatest player, Sidney Crosby, is willing to make a sizeable sacrifice. Embracing the prospect of sharing the ice with Connor McDavid while representing Team Canada in future international tournaments, Crosby says he’d be open to adapting to a different position.

The NHL and NHLPA recently revealed plans to reintroduce a regular international tournament schedule starting in 2025 – something they haven’t done since 2016 since the World Cup of Hockey. Crosby captained Team Canada to victory in 2016 and McDavid, still young, was playing with Team North America. If the NHL does another international tournament, which isn’t set in stone, Crosby wants in and he expressed his enthusiasm for playing alongside McDavid. Speaking with the hosts of Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts” podcast, Crosby stated, he’s willing to play Connor’s wingman if it means a chance to officially play with him in a meaningful game.

Crosby said, “I’ll go there. I’ll play my off-wing, no worries. Listen, I’ve skated with him and I’ve played both, so I think I’m good either way with playing center or wing, whatever he wants to do. He can carry the mail. I’ll just find the opening.”

If it does go down, the next World Cup would likely be in 2025, followed by a return to the Winter Olympics in 2026. The league plans to establish a regular pattern of World Cups in even-numbered years alongside the Olympics.

Crosby will be 38 years old if this opportunity arises, but his age won’t be a factor in the team’s decision. You can bet he’ll be on it, and you can bet McDavid will jump at the chance too. Crosby’s resume for international play is more than impressive: captaining Canada to gold at the Sochi Games in 2014, scoring the iconic golden goal at the Vancouver Games in 2010, and securing gold medals at the world junior and world championship levels.

McDavid hasn’t been offered many opportunities to play for his country, his last appearance for Canada was at the 2018 World Championship, where he was the team’s captain and they earned a gold medal. He was also part of the world junior and Under-18 programs.

This Would Be a Dream Pairing

A Crosby-McDavid partnership would be a dream for Canadian hockey fans everywhere. The games would be incredible as international competition has more parity than ever. It’s an intense level of play, and Canada is no longer the clear favorite. You can imagine, both would elevate their level of play considering the environment and the circumstances.

Crosby said, “…from my experience, it doesn’t really get any better than that, when you’re looking at the lineups and you’re looking to players that are assembled.”

That Crosby is open to letting McDavid run point and doesn’t care where he plays shows just how much it means to get one more crack as a member of the Canadian team, while also bringing today’s best and yesterday’s best together.

