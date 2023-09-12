Carey Price Talks Future, Knee Injury, and Being Open to Trade

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has provided a significant, but not entirely unexpected update on the current state of his career and his ongoing battle with a nagging knee injury. Speaking to the media, Price delivered news that will undoubtedly resonate with fans and hockey enthusiasts alike.

The beloved goaltender made it clear that a return to the NHL is not on the horizon for him, and he recognizes that his time with the Canadiens has come to an end. Price’s heartfelt statement revealed the harsh reality of his situation: “When I do certain things on a consistent basis, it’s a very solid reminder that my knee is not in a position to take the brunt of a full season’s workload.” With a touch of sadness, he added, “It’s just not going to happen,” emphasizing the severity of his knee injury.

Addressing the possibility of his contract being traded away, Price demonstrated his commitment to the Canadiens organization, stating, “I’m going to be a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life, and I’m very proud of that. So, I’m willing to help this team in any aspect.” His loyalty to the team remains unwavering despite the circumstances.

Price’s frustration and disappointment were palpable as he shared the challenges of his knee injury. He acknowledged that despite feeling capable during training camp, his knee’s unpredictable reactions to even minor physical activities make it evident that a full season’s load is beyond his reach.

He’ll Always Be a Hab in His Mind, Regardless of Where His Contract Goes

When asked if he has come to terms with the likelihood that his playing days are all but officially over, Price replied with candor, “Well, most likely, barring a miracle. I’m still under contract, and I still hold on to the hope that I could play again, but the probabilities are falling month by month.” If his contract is traded, it’s traded and he won’t stand in the way. “…everyone knows hockey is a business- money management and cap space is part of that; I’m going to a Montreal Canadien for the rest of my life and I’m very proud of that so I’m willing to help this team in any aspect,” he said.

This update likely brings an emotional conclusion to Carey Price’s illustrious career, which, while not culminating in a championship, will forever be remembered for his extraordinary contributions to the sport of hockey. His resilience and commitment to the Canadiens will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the team’s legacy.

