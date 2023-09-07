Bruins Eye Shane Pinto Amid Senators’ Contract Uncertainty

Shane Pinto, the promising young center for the Ottawa Senators, finds himself at a crossroads as contract negotiations linger. He’s yet to sign a new contract with the Sens and as other players are making big bucks on new extensions, the salary cap has created an issue for Pinto and the team, and ripples of speculation and interest from other NHL teams, notably the Boston Bruins are now out there.

Pinto’s impressive rookie season, which saw him net 20 goals, has undoubtedly raised expectations for his future in Ottawa. The delay in his contract negotiations could be attributed to the Senators’ tight salary cap situation, with approximately $784,000 in available cap space and a need for contractual adjustments to accommodate Pinto’s deserving raise. Elliotte Friedman recently noted that if this deal was easy to do, it would have been done already. He doesn’t believe the Senators can get him locked up for under $1 million.

The Ottawa Senators are projected to have under $1M in cap space, and Shane Pinto is still without a deal.



As a result, Pinto, often hailed as the ideal third-line center due to his two-way prowess, physicality, and faceoff expertise, has garnered attention from other NHL teams. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now suggests that the Bruins have a keen interest in acquiring Pinto and while the cost could be significant — Boston may be required to part ways with prospects like Fabian Lysell and Johnny Beecher — the talk is out there. He writes, “Teams have been starting to wonder what Pierre’s [Senators general manager Pierre Dorion] going to do there,” the source told Boston Hockey Now on Wednesday night. “I would expect the Bruins to be one of those teams given their present and future center situation.”

The potential cost of acquiring Pinto is expected to be substantial, given his status as a rising star and the Senators’ desire for high-end prospects in return but recent reports by Bruce Garrioch in the Ottawa Sun echoed Friedman’s statements and indicated a substantial gap in contract negotiations between Shane Pinto and the Senators. While both parties desire a resolution before the start of training camp, Pinto is using what he can but faces a challenge due to his limited leverage. Garrioch notes that the Senators are willing to listen to trade offers for Pinto, exploring the possibility of securing assets in exchange for the young center.

The Senators Have Options

One underlying factor influencing Ottawa’s openness to trade discussions is the presence of 21-year-old prospect Ridly Greig, a 2020 first-round pick who is considered a potential successor to Pinto. If the Senators feel the need to move on from Pinto, they are confident that they’re not going to be left incredibly short-handed in a position of need.

As the contract negotiations between Shane Pinto and the Senators continue, the NHL trade rumor mill churns with the prospect of Pinto donning a different team’s jersey. Whether Pinto remains in Ottawa or embarks on a new chapter with a different franchise, his talent and potential make him a coveted asset in the league, adding intrigue to the unfolding saga of his contract negotiations.

