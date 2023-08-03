Bruins Center David Krejčí Set to Announce Retirement from NHL

David Krejčí, the longtime center for the Boston Bruins, is expected to imminently announce his retirement from the NHL. The news likely doesn’t come as a shock to most fans and when announced, it will follow the recent retirement of the Bruins’ captain, Patrice Bergeron. The team is losing two valuable pieces of their core and there is very little remaining from their previous championship team.

Krejčí, who is 37 years old, returned to the Bruins last season following a one-year hiatus playing overseas with Olomouc HC in the Czech League during the 2021-22 season.

Per an NHL source, longtime #NHLBruins center David Krejci will announce his retirement from the NHL and hockey in general 'very soon' but could still represent Czechia in the 2024 World Championships.



Murphy writes that a source told him, “He may play for the national team, but otherwise, he’s done.” During his return season with the Bruins, Krejčí scored 16 goals and contributed 40 assists in 70 games while centering the team’s second line. However, towards the end of the season, it was evident that he experienced some fatigue. It also doesn’t sound like he will play for Olomouc HC in the Czech League.

The announcement of his retirement is expected to be low-key, as Krejčí had already left the NHL once before.

Krejci Had a Strong NHL Run

While the retirement announcement will mark the end of Krejčí’s illustrious career in professional hockey, he leaves behind an impressive legacy. Throughout his time with the Bruins, he became an integral part of the team, earning the respect and admiration of both fans and teammates. His significant contributions to the team’s success will undoubtedly be remembered fondly.

But, with Bergeron not returning and the Bruins likely to be as dominant as they were during the 2022-23 regular season, Krejci likely figured this was as good a time as any to say goodbye.

As the hockey community awaits the official retirement announcement, they are reminded of the unforgettable moments Krejčí provided throughout his career, and he will undoubtedly be missed on the ice. The Boston Bruins will have big shoes to fill as they move forward without two of their most prominent players, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí.

