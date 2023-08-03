Bruins Center David Krejčí Set to Announce Retirement from NHL

David Krejčí, the longtime center for the Boston Bruins, is expected to imminently announce his retirement from the NHL. The news likely doesn’t come as a shock to most fans and when announced, it will follow the recent retirement of the Bruins’ captain, Patrice Bergeron. The team is losing two valuable pieces of their core and there is very little remaining from their previous championship team.
Krejčí, who is 37 years old, returned to the Bruins last season following a one-year hiatus playing overseas with Olomouc HC in the Czech League during the 2021-22 season.
Murphy writes that a source told him, “He may play for the national team, but otherwise, he’s done.” During his return season with the Bruins, Krejčí scored 16 goals and contributed 40 assists in 70 games while centering the team’s second line. However, towards the end of the season, it was evident that he experienced some fatigue. It also doesn’t sound like he will play for Olomouc HC in the Czech League.
The announcement of his retirement is expected to be low-key, as Krejčí had already left the NHL once before.
Krejci Had a Strong NHL Run
While the retirement announcement will mark the end of Krejčí’s illustrious career in professional hockey, he leaves behind an impressive legacy. Throughout his time with the Bruins, he became an integral part of the team, earning the respect and admiration of both fans and teammates. His significant contributions to the team’s success will undoubtedly be remembered fondly.
But, with Bergeron not returning and the Bruins likely to be as dominant as they were during the 2022-23 regular season, Krejci likely figured this was as good a time as any to say goodbye.
As the hockey community awaits the official retirement announcement, they are reminded of the unforgettable moments Krejčí provided throughout his career, and he will undoubtedly be missed on the ice. The Boston Bruins will have big shoes to fill as they move forward without two of their most prominent players, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí.
Next: Radko Gudas Turned Down Offers From 3 Major Canadian Teams
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Canucks and Tyler Myers: A Wait-and-See Trade Thanks to Sharks
A possible Tyler Myers to the Sharks isn't likely until the Sharks figure out...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Senators to Make a Trade, Clearing Cap Room to Sign Shane Pinto
With the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Ottawa Senators are creeping close to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...