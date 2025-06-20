Bowman Names Two Priorities for Oilers This Offseason

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman spoke with the media on Friday, answering questions about the 2024-25 season, the playoff disappointment, and what comes next. During his availability, he confirmed forwards and goaltending are the main areas they’ll look into addressing.

Noting that his blue line is likely set, Bowman is hoping to add some fresh faces in the lineup and possibly some more youth.

Bowman also said Oilers management is eager to start discussing an extension with Connor McDavid, but acknowledged: “He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his timing.”

Bowman emphasized that the organization is focused on building around the current core, which has enjoyed considerable success over the past few seasons. With most of the roster still in their prime—aside from perhaps one or two veterans—he believes the team is well-positioned to remain competitive next season.

Given that he allowed Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to walk in on offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues, it was intriguing that he also highlighted the importance of integrating younger players. Saying he wanted players who weren’t too inexperienced to be useful as contenders, he noted the value in their development throughout a season. Specifically, he said he’s hoping to add a player or two who will start at one level in October and show noticeable improvement by March or April.

Stan Bowman Oilers NHL Trade Talk

The goaltending changes are a reflection of the disappointment the Oilers likely felt as their tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, while inexpensive, may not be up to the task of winning against the NHL’s best teams. The options on the open market aren’t great, meaning a trade would be a more likely scenario for a goaltending upgrade, but that would require juggling the salary cap to make it work.

Oilers Not Bringing the Same Group Back Next Season

While most of the core will remain, the roster will look different for the Oilers next season. “We’re going to have some changes. We are not bringing the same group back,” Bowman said. Part of that is out of financial necessity. Some of that is by choice.

The easiest changes will be in players they choose not to re-sign. Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, John Klingberg, and others are all pending UFAs. The harder moves will be trades, with names like Viktor Arvidsson, Evander Kane, and a couple of others being shopped to see if there is a market.

He made it clear that the goal isn’t to load up on veterans for a short-term push, but to build a sustainable contender. Considering Connor McDavid said he wants to know the Oilers can win over and over again, that objective from the Oilers makes sense.

