Agent Hints Patrick Kane Will Weigh Factors, Take Best Offer

Prominent NHL agent Pat Brisson, renowned for representing some of the league’s biggest stars, recently shared a wealth of updates and insights during a discussion on “The Athletic Hockey Show.” Brisson delved into various topics, shedding light on his clients, from Jake Sanderson’s long-term deal with the Ottawa Senators to the implications for Owen Power’s future with the Buffalo Sabres and the status of unsigned stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. When it comes to Kane, the news is good and a decision may be coming shortly.
Brisson began by expressing his pride in Patrick Kane’s remarkable dedication to his rehabilitation after surgery. While confirming considerable interest from multiple teams, Brisson emphasized their strategic approach to Kane’s return to the ice. The timeline remains uncertain, with potential return dates ranging from November to December. Brisson underscored the importance of assessing various factors, including team needs, salary cap space, and other unknown variables, before making a decision on Kane’s future. He emphasized the importance of being well-positioned to make the right choice when the time is right.
He said, “At that point, we’ll look at the landscape, we’ll look at what the needs are going to be for certain teams, the cap space. There’s gonna be so many other factors that we don’t know yet in three months or four months or two and a half.”
The Teams With Rumored Interest in Kane Include…
Chris Johnston of TSN chimed in on the Patrick Kane saga, highlighting the player’s patient stance. This approach has fueled speculation about his next destination, with Johnston suggesting that Kane’s focus may not be limited to just one team. While Johnston didn’t specify potential suitors, recent reports have linked Kane to various teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.
As the NHL season approaches and Kane’s recovery progresses, the hockey world will continue to monitor this intriguing storyline, eagerly anticipating his return and the eventual decision regarding his future in the league.
Next: Noah Hanifin Hasn’t Closed the Door to Staying with the Flames
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Canucks’ Tyler Myers Could Be Trade Bait as Contract Nears End
Tyler Myers' contract situation in Vancouver sparks trade rumors, offering cap relief for potential...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
NHLPA Investigating Babcock Claims, Did Same Thing With Maple Leafs
Further updates on the Mike Babcock cell phone allegations include that the NHLPA is...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Facing Delicate Situation Regarding Carey Price Trade
Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes navigates cap space strategy with Carey Price's uncertain future...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Truth Behind Rumors Maple Leafs Are Pursuing Patrick Kane
There are rumors floating around that the Toronto Maple Leafs are aggressively going after...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Detroit Red Wings’ Yzerman: Playoffs Not Only Priority This Season
Steve Yzerman emphasizes the Detroit Red Wings' goal is building a championship-caliber team, not...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Lightning Move Quickly After Archibald Elects Not to Come to Camp
Following news he wouldn't be at camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Josh...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Canadiens Might Be “Saving Up for Something Big” Says Insider
Pierre LeBrun noted in a recent report that the Montreal Canadiens plan to save...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Flyers Can’t Be Liking Lack of Matvei Michkov Ice Time In KHL
Matvei Michkov has been repeatedly scratched to the start his KHL season; it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Host Posts McDavid Stats, Balks at Matthews is Best Claim
Edmonton Oilers' host highlights Connor McDavid's dominant stats, challenging that Auston Matthews is the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Insider Makes Bold Prediction on Leon Draisaitl’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Friedman explains his opinion on a future deal between the Edmonton Oilers...