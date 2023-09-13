Agent Hints Patrick Kane Will Weigh Factors, Take Best Offer

Prominent NHL agent Pat Brisson, renowned for representing some of the league’s biggest stars, recently shared a wealth of updates and insights during a discussion on “The Athletic Hockey Show.” Brisson delved into various topics, shedding light on his clients, from Jake Sanderson’s long-term deal with the Ottawa Senators to the implications for Owen Power’s future with the Buffalo Sabres and the status of unsigned stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. When it comes to Kane, the news is good and a decision may be coming shortly.

Brisson began by expressing his pride in Patrick Kane’s remarkable dedication to his rehabilitation after surgery. While confirming considerable interest from multiple teams, Brisson emphasized their strategic approach to Kane’s return to the ice. The timeline remains uncertain, with potential return dates ranging from November to December. Brisson underscored the importance of assessing various factors, including team needs, salary cap space, and other unknown variables, before making a decision on Kane’s future. He emphasized the importance of being well-positioned to make the right choice when the time is right.

He said, “At that point, we’ll look at the landscape, we’ll look at what the needs are going to be for certain teams, the cap space. There’s gonna be so many other factors that we don’t know yet in three months or four months or two and a half.”

Patrick Kane Rangers NHL

The Teams With Rumored Interest in Kane Include…

Chris Johnston of TSN chimed in on the Patrick Kane saga, highlighting the player’s patient stance. This approach has fueled speculation about his next destination, with Johnston suggesting that Kane’s focus may not be limited to just one team. While Johnston didn’t specify potential suitors, recent reports have linked Kane to various teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.

As the NHL season approaches and Kane’s recovery progresses, the hockey world will continue to monitor this intriguing storyline, eagerly anticipating his return and the eventual decision regarding his future in the league.

Next: Noah Hanifin Hasn’t Closed the Door to Staying with the Flames