3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Strange 3-2 Shootout Loss to Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers suffered their second-straight loss, losing this afternoon to the Buffalo Sabres by a 3-2 shootout final. For the second game in a row, the Oilers appeared to lack much in terms of jump, though they did start much better, as Ryan McLeod was able to put them up 1-0 just 29 seconds in.

While the Oilers were able to pick up a single point, two straight losses to two weak opponents were not what anybody had envisioned. It’s by no means time to panic, but it has been two consecutive disappointing efforts from this group. Here are the three main takeaways from this outing.

Unexpected and Widl End to the Game

The ending of this game was as strange as they come. The Sabres appeared to have walked away with a 3-2 win in overtime after Owen Power beat Stuart Skinner with roughly 20 seconds remaining. The Oilers immediately headed down the tunnel, as did the Sabres following a brief celebration on the ice.

Both teams and all fans in the building assumed this game was over. However, after a few minutes, the officials announced that the goal was offside, leading to both teams having to get their gear back on and continue playing. The Sabres wound up picking up the win in the shootout, as both Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch were able to beat Skinner, while Leon Draisaitl was the only Oiler to convert.

McDavid with a Rare Off Night

Oilers captain Connor McDavid wasn’t at his best in Thursday’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, though he was able to register an assist to keep a 12-game point streak intact. That streak is now over, as he was unable to get on the board in just over 23 minutes of ice time.

McDavid was off in this one all night long, as he seemed to lack his usual elite-level speed and precise passing. These nights will happen, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to see him flying around tomorrow afternoon. If there is a silver lining to take away, it’s that he went 7-9 in the faceoff dot.

Nothing Giving on the Power Play

Though the Oilers’ power play hasn’t been as strong this season as in the past few years., That said, it’s still third among all NHL teams with a success rate of 26.7 per cent. You wouldn’t know that it has been great this season based on tonight’s game, however, as they struggled to generate much of any scoring opportunities when placed on the man advantage.

"We just came up a little short."



Coach Knoblauch assesses today’s performance vs. the Sabres. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gmKDl77E9X — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 9, 2024

A big part of their power play struggles, which saw them go 0-3 tonight, came due to the fact that McDavid wasn’t at his best. While they have plenty of great options in players such as Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard, it is no secret that McDavid is their most lethal weapon. He and the rest of the Oilers power play group were very out of sync today, and even allowed some high-danger chances against during those times.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers

As mentioned, the Oilers will be in action once again early tomorrow, as they are set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 11:00 am MT. Picking up two points will be crucial, as today’s loss put them 10 points behind the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks, though they do still hold three games in hand.

