3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-3 Win Over the Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs played a solid game against the New York Rangers, winning 4-3 in a shootout that was loaded with playoff intensity. This win marks the second time this season that the Maple Leafs have beaten the Metropolitan Division leaders. Toronto is on a bit of a streak and seems able to rise to the occasion and compete against the best teams in the NHL.
Takeaway One: Samsonov Was a Key to the Maple Leafs Win
Goalie Ilya Samsonov played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers. Despite a slow start, he improved as the game progressed. In total, he made 32 saves, including crucial stops in overtime and the shootout to secure the win. His solid record of 10-2-0 in his last 12 starts has helped his team become more confident.
Although he gave up an iffy goal, Samsonov made meaningful saves when the game was on the line in the third period, overtime, and the shootout. His midseason resurgence has been remarkable, with impressive stats before and after his two-week “reset.” Since his return, Samsonov has put up the highest winning percentage in the NHL among goalies with ten or more appearances, highlighting his importance to the team’s success.
Imagine that he could have been had when he cleared waivers in December. Interesting how such a turnaround came about.
Takeaway Two: Mitch Marner Was Front-and-Center in His Team’s Win
Mitch Marner played a huge role in the Maple Leafs’ win. He opened the scoring and then came through with a crucial goal in the shootout. On Marner’s goal during regulation, he came out of the corner, but he initially fanned on his shot attempt. Regaining control, he slid the puck under Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin to open the scoring.
In the shootout, Marner carried huge pressure. He was the last shooter for Toronto, needing to score to extend the shootout to keep his team in the game. Although there were issues with the goal, including questions about whether Marner lost control of the puck and if he skated backward during the attempt, a video review ultimately ruled it was a good goal.
This shootout goal was Marner’s fourth in five attempts this season. He currently ranks second in the NHL for the most shootout goals, tied with Montreal’s Nick Suzuki at four. Cole Caufield – also of the Canadiens – leads the league with five shootout goals.
Takeaway Three: William Nylander Set Another Maple Leafs Record
William Nylander scored midway through the second period, further extending what has been a career season. His shot, which tied the game at two, came on a lucky deflection off the stick of Rangers’ defenseman Erik Gustaffson and fooled Shesterkin. This goal was Nylander’s 33rd of the season and his 83rd point. He will soon pass his previous career best in points. He totaled 87 points last season.
With this goal, Nylander extended his current point streak to an impressive ten games. This also marks the third separate point streak of ten games or more he has put up this season. Nylander became the first player in team history to achieve three separate ten-game point streaks in a single season. With 22 games left, Nylander could reach the 100-point mark.
