Travis Green Named Ottawa Senators New Head Coach

The Ottawa Senators have hired Travis Green as their new head coach. The team confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday. Green is leaving the New Jersey Devils and will take over with the Senators with a new four-year contract in his pocket.

With the hire, Green is now coaching for his second stint as a full-time NHL head coach. His first job was with the Vancouver Canucks from the 2017-18 season until midway through the 2021-22 NHL season. He led the team to a 133-147-34 record in 314 games. He took over as interim head coach for Lindy Ruff in New Jersey, but the interim tag was never removed. The Devils struggled to end the season, dropping below the .500 mark. Green lost more games than he won and the team finished 13th in the Eastern Conference and 10 points behind the Capitals for the second wild-card spot.

Now, the Senators are giving him another shot with the official title as coach.

Senators’ GM Steve Staois said of the hiring:

“After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group. As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

Is Green The Guy to Finally Move the Senators Forward?

The Senators are looking to take big strides this season. A team that was supposed to be competitive over the last two seasons but hasn’t been, this is the time for that franchise to push all in and turn around their fortunes. They believe Green is the guy to move them forward.

