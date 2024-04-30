T.J. Oshie Says Future With Caps and the NHL Unclear

After a heartbreaking end to the season for the Washington Capitals, veteran forward T.J. Oshie faced questions about his future in the NHL. Following the Capitals’ elimination by the New York Rangers, Oshie lingered on the ice, perhaps contemplating what could be his last game in the league. Revealing a closer look at his injury situation, Oshie expressed his desire to continue playing but emphasized the need for assurances regarding his health, particularly his troublesome back.

The 37-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Capitals, reflected on the emotional toll of facing the possibility of not being able to compete. But, he’s not willing to risk his health to return. And, he’s well aware that he’s not in a good place when it comes to his health.

“It’s hard to put into words or describe the bond that you have with a hockey team, especially the team that we have in there.”



Oshie disclosed that he suffered a broken left hand during Game 3 of the series, adding to his list of injury concerns. His recurring back issues have proven to be debilitating, leaving him in excruciating pain and unable to perform daily tasks like picking up his children without medical intervention. He noted, he was in such pain that he was “literally on the floor, peeing in water bottles.”

Oshie Might Have No Choice But to Leave Hockey

Despite his love for the game and the camaraderie within the team, Oshie acknowledged that he might be forced to step away if a solution cannot be found for his back problems. His remarks, made during the 2024 Breakdown Day media session, paint a sad picture of a Washington legend facing an uncertain future.

As Oshie looks for solutions in the offseason, the Capitals will formulate a plan too. They barely scraped into the playoffs and their performance against the Rangers showed they aren’t legitimate contenders. They need to reshape the roster if they want to have a shot with Ovechkin on the roster. Oshie could be a big part of whatever happens there.

