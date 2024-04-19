Trade Acquisitions That Could Shape 2023-24 NHL Playoff Success

As the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Saturday, some players will make their playoff debuts with new teams. The Stanley Cup Playoffs often show whether an NHL Trade Deadline acquisition was worth it or not. In this article, I will be discussing three NHL trade acquisitions that could shape postseason success. Who do you think will boost their new teams’ chances of success?

The Carolina Hurricanes boosted their forward core with the addition of Jake Guentzel. Acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel fit in immediately. He has put up an impressive 25 points in 17 contests since joining the club.

Guentzel completes a fantastic first line of him, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis. The Carolina Hurricanes’ top line has had no trouble with finding chemistry. This is no surprise as Guentzel was arguably the most significant acquisition at the NHL Trade Deadline. He is also a former Stanley Cup Champion.

Guentzel and the Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue their great play Saturday as they open up the playoffs against the New York Islanders.

Thomas Hertl

The Las Vegas Golden Knights acquired Thomas Hertl in the late stages of the NHL Trade Deadline. Many NHL fans could not believe it when this occurred. Las Vegas already had a powerhouse NHL team, but this move arguably put them over the top.

Thomas Hertl takes sole possession of the second-line center position in the Golden Knights lineup. This completes an unbelievable core of Jack Eichel, Hertl, William Karlsson, and Nicolas Roy. With only five games played, Hertl put up four points with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. He definitely gives this team a chance to be back-to-back champions.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights open up their playoffs Monday against the Dallas Stars.

Tyler Toffoli

This trade addition may not have gotten as much attention as the others, but Tyler Toffoli was a fantastic pickup for the Winnipeg Jets. Since being acquired from the New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli has put up 11 points in 17 games for the Winnipeg Jets. That is not bad at all as he skates on the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Sean Monahan.

Looking at his past, Tyler Toffoli is no stranger to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Having won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings. Toffoli was a massive factor in that playoff run. He helped set up Alec Martinez for the legendary Cup-winning goal against the New York Rangers. He also had an outstanding playoff run with the Montreal Canadians in 2021, where they lost in the finals. Will Tyler Toffoli help take the Winnipeg Jets to the Stanley Cup Final?

Which of these NHL trade acquisitions will have the biggest impact on their teams’ playoff run? The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Saturday.

