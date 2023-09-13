Canucks’ Tyler Myers Could Be Trade Bait as Contract Nears End

There might finally be some movement when it comes to a defenseman we’ve been watching on the trade boarf for some time. TSN sports analyst Travis Yost has hinted at the potential departure of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers later this month. Myers, whose contract is set to expire at the culmination of the 2023-24 season, signed a substantial five-year, $30-million deal back in 2019-20, notably structured with generous signing bonuses.
The 33-year-old Myers, despite carrying a $6 million salary-cap hit for the current season, has already received $5 million of that amount in the form of signing bonuses. This arrangement leaves him with a mere $1 million in actual salary for the remainder of this season.
Given the Canucks’ pressing need for cap space, Yost contends that Myers has become an enticing trade prospect. Teams struggling to meet the league’s salary cap minimum or those that believe Myers still possesses the skills to contribute to their roster could come knocking. As Yost puts it, “With such little real money owed, and with Vancouver in need of cap space, Myers becomes an intriguing trade option – both for teams that may be searching for artificial help to reach the cap floor and for teams that think Myers has some game left in the tank.”
Buyer Beware on Myers
However, prospective buyers eyeing Myers for meaningful ice time should carefully consider their deployment strategy, given the veteran’s career stage. It’s imperative to assess whether he can be insulated effectively within their lineup to maximize his potential impact. Yost points out that Myers has been effective at times, but his positive numbers may be skewed by the elite goaltenders he played in front of.
As the NHL trade deadline looms closer, the hockey world will be watching closely to see if Tyler Myers does indeed become a hot commodity on the market, with teams eager to take advantage of his unique salary cap situation while assessing his on-ice contributions.
