How Can Canucks Overcome Elias Pettersson’s Struggles?

As the Vancouver Canucks end the regular season, one of the team’s fundamental problems is Elias Pettersson. It isn’t that he’s having a bad season. In 76 games, he has put up 33 goals and added 52 assists. However, he’s hit a point slump and could be playing improved hockey. The team is working hard to get him untracked.
Related: Canucks Talk Strategic Move to Send Thatcher Demko to LTIR
Pettersson Is a Cornerstone of the Canucks Franchise
Pettersson, who is a cornerstone player for the Canucks, is grappling with a lack of production. Despite efforts to reignite his game, his recent performances have left much to be desired. Head Coach Rick Tocchet acknowledges the importance of getting Pettersson back on track, emphasizing his crucial role within the team.
Pettersson did manage to get on the scoresheet last night against the Arizona Coyotes (with an assist in 22:32 minutes of game action). However, that ended four games where he didn’t collect a single point. That means that, after last night, he’s put up only that single assist in five games. As a result, there’s a sense of urgency to elevate his game, especially with the playoffs looming just two weeks away.
Coach Tocchet Is Trying Different Things to Get Pettersson Untracked
Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is trying a variety of strategies to help Pettersson regain his form. One approach has involved altering line combinations to spark his production. There’s also a sense that Pettersson could move quickly and play more confidently. Some analysts suggest that he might be overthinking or trying too hard on the ice. Overall, the coaching staff is focused on finding ways to support Pettersson and help him rediscover his game amidst his struggles.
Canucks President Jim Rutherford remains optimistic about Pettersson’s potential, expressing confidence in the young player’s ability to bounce back. However, the team also recognizes that Pettersson’s struggles aren’t solely physical but might also be mental. Finding the right balance between effort and overthinking is critical to unlocking Pettersson’s full potential.
Ultimately, Pettersson Needs to Find His Way Forward
While line combinations have been tinkered with to spark Pettersson’s productivity, ultimately, it’s up to him to rediscover his form and drive the team forward. The coaching staff’s faith in his abilities remains. But the pressure is on the star player to deliver when it matters most.
In a season marked by the team’s success but also intense competition, the Canucks are aware of the need to elevate their game to compete with the league’s best. With playoffs just around the corner, the spotlight is on Pettersson to rise to the occasion and lead his team to success.
Related: Morgan Rielly’s Journey to Become Maple Leafs’ Greatest D-Man
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 36 mins ago
Demers Roasts Lucic in Funny 2016 Oilers Free Agent Story
Jason Demers shared a funny story about his trip to Edmonton in 2016 and...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Grant Fuhr’s Insights: What Truly Matters for Goalies in Today’s NHL
With the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs looming closer, Betway had a chance to sit...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
2023-24 NHL Art Ross Trophy Race Tighter Than It’s Ever Been
The 2023-24 NHL Art Ross Trophy race is very tight and three players are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Is Oilers’ Draisaitl the Malkin to Penguins’ Crosby?
If the Edmonton Oilers are hoping to keep Leon Draisaitl around, they might be...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Frustrated Mitch Marner Placed on LTIR by Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner was placed on retroactive LTIR by the Toronto Maple Leafs so that...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Is The Evander Kane “Act” Leading to Offseason Trade Talk?
Evander Kane is experiencing his longest goal-scoring drought ever. This, accompanied by a perceived...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Sign Simon Benoit to a Three-Year Contract Extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
48 Hour Fallout From the Zach Hyman Wealth Video Explained
48 hours after the online discourse over a video posted about Zach Hyman's 50-goal...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 days ago
Flames and Markstrom To Have Sitdown About Future With Team
The Calgary Flames and goaltender Jacob Markstrom will have a sitdown meeting about his...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Canucks Talk Strategic Move to Send Thatcher Demko to LTIR
The Vancouver Canucks discussed their decision to send goaltender Thatcher Demko to LTIR this...