Oilers Re-Sign Raphael Lavoie to 1-Year Contract: Trade Possible?

The Edmonton Oilers have secured forward Raphael Lavoie with a one-year, two-way contract featuring an AAV of $775,000 at the NHL level. Lavoie, who split the 2023-24 season between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, recorded a career-high 28 goals and 22 assists for 50 points in 66 games with the Condors. The 23-year-old forward led the Condors in goals for the second consecutive season and ranked third in points.

On the surface, this looks like an astute signing for the club who wants to keep their prospect pool full and have options and depth for next season. However, there might be more to this deal than a simple signing of a player who could play some games next season in Edmonton.

Despite his impressive performance in the AHL, Lavoie struggled to make an impact during his brief stint with the Oilers, appearing in seven NHL games without registering a point. Last season, many believed Lavoie had a strong chance of making the team out of training camp. However, with the depth the Oilers currently have at forward, it seems unlikely he will secure a spot on the roster this season.

Could This Lavoie Signing Lead to a Trade?

Lavoie remains a high-end prospect on the cusp of regular NHL duty, and his future with the Oilers is still uncertain. If the team continues to make moves, such as the recent trade that sent Ryan McLeod to Buffalo, new opportunities might arise for Lavoie. Alternatively, he could become a valuable trade asset. The 6’4″, 216-pound forward has demonstrated appealing minor league numbers, boasting 71 goals and 60 assists for 131 points in 202 AHL games with Bakersfield. He also added two goals and six points in 10 Calder Cup playoff contests.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal points out a potential challenge for Lavoie, stating, “He’s got talent, for sure (28 goals, 50 points in Bakersfield) but he’s not a fourth-line NHL player so where does he play with this Oiler team? His best NHL chance may be a waiver claim.”

As the Oilers continue to navigate their roster decisions, Lavoie’s future remains a key point of interest. Whether he earns a spot on the team, gets traded, or is claimed off waivers, his storyline will be an intriguing one to watch. The Oilers should give him a long look before making a decision, but keeping him in the minors all season might be pushing off getting the best value out of the player.

